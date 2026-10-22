First NBA Store in India to Open in 2027 Through Expanded Merchandising Partnership With Suditi

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

• Suditi Will Operate NBAStore.in, the League’s Official Online Store in India

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• Suditi Launches Widest Assortment of Officially Licensed NBA Fanwear Ever in the Country

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The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd. (Suditi), a long-time leader in apparel exports, today announced a multiyear expansion of their longstanding merchandising collaboration in India that will see Suditi open the first NBA Store in the country, operate the league’s official local online store at NBAStore.in, and launch the widest assortment of officially licensed NBA fanwear ever in the market.

The first NBA Store in India will open in 2027 and mark the league’s first-ever physical retail location in the country. Additional details, including the store’s location, will be announced at a later date.

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Beginning this month, Suditi will begin operating NBAStore.in, providing fans across India with access to a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise, including current and former player jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from major brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi.

As part of the expanded fanwear collection, Suditi will introduce casual shirts and lifestyle footwear to its offering that already includes t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, headwear, accessories and more. The entire collection will be available at NBAStore.in, Suditi’s direct-to-consumer platform ShopTheArena.com, and select online and in-person retail channels across the country.

“Extending our longstanding relationship with Suditi marks a meaningful step in accelerating the NBA’s retail growth in India,” said NBA Head of India Sunny Malik. “Together, we are making it easier than ever for fans to represent their favorite teams and players through the most comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise across NBAStore.in and Suditi’s physical and online stores, alongside the historic opening of the first NBA Store in the country next year.”

“Eight years ago, we began working with the NBA to bring officially licensed fanwear to India, and the business has grown significantly since,” said Tanuj Agarwal, Co-founder of Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd. “We are excited to now extend our merchandising partnership by operating NBAStore.in and launching the first NBA Store in India. With an assortment of leading brands offering official NBA merchandise, we are making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the game of basketball.”

The 2026-27 NBA season is airing live in India on Prime Video and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia) and, for everything style related, (@NBAStyle_in) and X (@NBAIndia), and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2026-27 season featured 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. The NBA’s Tap to Watch provides seamless access to local, national and global live game telecasts via the NBA App, NBA.com, third-party digital platforms and NBA partner platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.

About Suditi

Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd is a sports merchandise company engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of licensed sports apparel in India. It has partnerships with leading sports brands including the NBA and premier international football clubs and distributes its products across all leading e-commerce channels and over 500 offline point of sales.

Media Contact Details

Jandric Lim, NBA Asia, jlim@nba.com, +63 939 904 6805

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First NBA Store in India To Open In 2027 Through Expanded Merchandising Partnership With Suditi

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