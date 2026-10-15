First phase of India-US trade agreement finalised, says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the first phase of the India-US bilateral trade agreement had been finalised, with legal drafting currently underway.

Speaking at the Centenary Conclave inauguration of the SRCC, Goyal said, “The US bilateral trade agreement first tranche has been finalised. It's going through the final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get comparable advantage or competitive advantage over our peer countries.”

Advertisement

“I see the Press, journalists suddenly move out from the shadows to listen to my comments. They're consistent and exactly what I've said yesterday and what I said a week ago and what I said three months ago. So nothing new in that,” he added.

Advertisement

Goyal’s comments came during extended discussions between India and the US about the bilateral trade pact. The two nations had announced a framework for a temporary trade agreement in February, but the pact has not been implemented yet.

The Minister previously stated that global circumstances would need to be considered when finalizing the agreement. On October 14, he described India-US relations as 'very good' and said he sees no issues in bilateral ties, despite the postponement in finalizing the trade agreement.

Advertisement

Goyal has consistently asserted that India must establish a competitive position for its exporters in the US market prior to the agreement's implementation.

In addition, Goyal mentioned that the free trade agreement between India and the European Union would be signed in December and take effect in February or March of 2027.