DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:53 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): India has exported 40 metric tonnes (MT) of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi to Oman for the first time under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, adding that the preferential trade pact is helping Indian food products become more competitive in overseas markets.

Advertisement

Sharing the development on X, Goyal said, "For the first time, 40MT of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi have been exported to Oman under the India-Oman CEPA, advancing PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of taking 'Made In India' products to the world."

Advertisement

The minister also said an agreement has been signed to significantly expand exports of Indian biscuits to the Gulf region.

Advertisement

"An MoU has also been signed for the supply of nearly 700 MT of biscuits to Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during FY 2026-27," he said.

Highlighting the role of the trade agreement, Goyal said preferential tariff benefits under the India-Oman CEPA have enabled duty-free access for biscuits made in India.

Advertisement

"Preferential tariff benefits available under CEPA have allowed duty-free access for biscuits produced in India, making them more price-competitive in comparison to other key competitors in the Oman market," he said.

According to the minister, the tariff advantage is expected to improve export prospects for Indian manufacturers in the region.

"This is expected to translate into higher export volumes and repeat orders from importers in the region," Goyal said.

He added that the development would provide a boost to India's food processing sector through higher production and employment.

"Clearly a big boost to our food processing sector with increased production and job generation," the minister added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts