Fiscal deficit in H1 touches 37 % of target

New Delhi, October 31
The Central government’s fiscal deficit in the first half of the current financial year works out to be 37.3% of the full-year target, according to official data released on Monday. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 6,19,849 crore during the April-September period of 2022-23. The government’s total receipts stood at Rs 12.03 lakh crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today