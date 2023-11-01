Fiscal deficit touches 39% of full-year target in H1 of FY24

New Delhi, October 31
The Central government’s fiscal deficit touched 39.3% of the full-year target in the first half of the current financial year, slightly higher than 37.3% recorded in the year-ago period.
The tax revenue was at Rs 11.60 lakh crore or 49.8% of the annual target. During April-September 2022-23, the net tax collection was 52.3% of that year’s annual Budget Estimate (BE). — PTI
Rises to Rs 7.02 lakh cr
- In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or the gap between expenditure and revenue, worked out at Rs 7.02 lakh crore at the end of September
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed