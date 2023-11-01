Fiscal deficit touches 39% of full-year target in H1 of FY24

New Delhi, October 31

The Central government’s fiscal deficit touched 39.3% of the full-year target in the first half of the current financial year, slightly higher than 37.3% recorded in the year-ago period.

The tax revenue was at Rs 11.60 lakh crore or 49.8% of the annual target. During April-September 2022-23, the net tax collection was 52.3% of that year’s annual Budget Estimate (BE). — PTI

Rises to Rs 7.02 lakh cr