DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Fiscal trajectory to hinge on direct tax growth as customs, excise collections weaken: Report

Fiscal trajectory to hinge on direct tax growth as customs, excise collections weaken: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India’s fiscal trajectory will depend increasingly on the strength of direct tax collections as lower customs duties and weaker excise revenues could constrain indirect tax receipts, while government spending remains front-loaded, according to a report by Dolat Capital.

“Going ahead, the fiscal outcome will depend more heavily on direct tax collections,” Dolat Capital said in its report on government finances, adding that lower customs duties on edible oils and sugar, along with weaker excise collections, could constrain indirect tax revenues.

Advertisement

The report said the government’s spending has remained ahead of last year’s pace during the first five months of the financial year, led by higher capital expenditure (capex) and subsidies. This has pushed the primary deficit to 67 per cent of the budget estimate, compared with 23 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.1 trillion, or 41.9 per cent of the budget estimate, up to August 2026, compared with Rs 5.9 trillion a year earlier, marking an 18.7 per cent increase. Total expenditure rose 10.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20.7 trillion, with capex increasing 18.6 per cent to Rs 5.1 trillion.

The report said government spending had been “front-loaded in the first five months”, with the subsidy bill reaching 37 per cent of the budget estimate against 30 per cent last year. Higher food and fertiliser subsidy outlays were the main drivers, while capex also remained ahead of last year’s run-rate.

Advertisement

On the revenue side, total receipts increased 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13.7 trillion. Net tax receipts rose 2.04 per cent to Rs 8.3 trillion, while non-tax receipts increased 9.7 per cent to Rs 4.5 trillion. Non-debt capital receipts rose sharply by 135 per cent to Rs 0.8 trillion.

The report said tax collections have broadly kept pace with last year, supported by stronger corporate and income tax collections, which offset weaker excise revenues.

“Strong non-tax revenues and non-debt capital receipts have further supported government cash flows, helping partly offset the early acceleration in expenditure,” the report added.

The report further said the key monitorable for government finances will be whether the strength in direct tax collections can continue to offset pressure from customs and excise revenues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts