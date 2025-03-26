Fischer Installation Systems - Always Providing the Right Solutions for Technical Building Equipment

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: The fixing expert fischer provides its customers with guaranteed safety, quality and efficiency in construction. More than 75 years of inexhaustible innovative power and technical fastening expertise are incorporated into the continuous expansion of the range of products and systems. Installation systems by fischer tailored to specific applications enable safe, cost-effective and simple fastening and routing of any technical building equipment conduits.

"At fischer India, our mission is to provide world-class fastening solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and durability in construction projects. Our extensive portfolio of installation systems is designed to cater to diverse applications, ensuring seamless execution and long-term reliability. By continuously innovating and adapting to the latest industry standards, we empower engineers, planners, and contractors with state-of-the-art solutions that simplify complex installations. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives us to push the boundaries of fastening technology, making fischer the go-to choice for technical building equipment solutions," says Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India.

fischer fastening and installation solutions make it quicker and easier to install all kinds of supply lines, resulting in rapid, cost-effective and successful projects. A wide range of installation systems for lightweight to heavy loads covers all types of applications in residential, non-residential and industrial buildings. Galvanised variants are ideal for installations in buildings, while hot-dip galvanised or stainless-steel systems are suitable for outdoor use or in highly corrosive atmospheres. Users can also combine the required modular components depending on the conditions of the building and the circumference of the conduit. The fully hot-dip galvanised fischer heavy-duty system FMS replaces the need for secondary steel constructions during heavy installations, reducing costs by up to 30 per cent. The modular fischer universal channel system FUS also helps install medium to heavy pipe systems using rapid push-through connections for the channels. Lightweight loads can be installed using the simple 'Clix' mechanism with the fischer light channel system FLS.

fischer installation grids can be created with FUS channels. These grids allow the media connections in factories, production facilities and similar buildings to be converted and reconfigured effectively and economically at anytime and anywhere. The new FYJB bracing element provides added flexibility for bracing and suspending installation grids on steel structures.

Fire-proof pipe supports and conduit installations can be designed and carried out with products and systems by fischer. The European Technical Assessment (ETA) for the fischer FUS channels certifies the products' proof of usability under fire exposure according to stringent requirements. This ETA 21/0140 is based on the European Assessment Document (EAD) 280016-00-0602 for pipe support systems. Additional products and systems by fischer retain their load-bearing capacity long enough to give people time to leave the building safely in the event of a fire. Safety is ensured by fire protection test reports in accordance with the criteria of the German Guideline on Conduits (LAR) based on MLAR 2015 for installation in escape and rescue routes. The test reports further certify a fire resistance rating of R30 to R120 as per EN 1363-1/ F30 to F120 under DIN 4102-2. Fix points and sliding elements complete the range. Coordinated system solutions capable of absorbing the thermal expansion of pipes cover all types of loads, from lightweight to heavy pipe systems.

The fischer range comprises numerous pipe clamps, both with and without sound insulation inserts, as well as construction elements and accessories to fasten light, medium and heavy pipes made of various materials for all types of conduit systems. The range further includes sprinkler loop hangers, pipe clamps, beam clamps and fastening elements approved by Germany's Property Insurer Associations, such as FM and VdS, certifying their safe application in sprinkler systems. Plugs and anchors suitable for sprinkler systems feature CE marking based on the relevant ETA.

Last but not least, fischer's range of technical building equipment solutions comprises system solutions tailored to custom applications, such as the innovative fischer all-in-one systems for flat roof installations. Through targeted load distribution, the systems prevent stress to the roof sealing and insulation layer, thereby preventing damage to the surface. These clever solutions can be used to install secure and sealed air conditioning units, ventilation ducts, pipe systems, cable systems and other technical building equipment installations on flat roofs.

Suitable fixing solutions are part of fischer's all-in-one system for technical building equipment installations. These solutions include the intelligent fischer DuoLine plugs with an innovative combination of materials that either fold, expand or knot depending on the construction material, allowing hanger bolts to be installed in any anchor base. The fischer UltraCut FBS II concrete screw with a diameter of 6 mm is also widely used. Its approval for multiple anchorages of non-load-bearing systems makes it ideal for fastening pipe systems, cable runs and channel systems alongside other applications in technical building equipment.

Wide range of technical building equipment services

From planning and implementation to documentation and subsequent monitoring of buildings and facilities, fischer offers a 360-degree service. Digital offers by the fixing expert meanwhile comprise BIM (Building Information Modelling) services and digital scanning tools for existing buildings. Further offers include automated construction with the fischer BauBot construction robot and the Construction Monitoring sensor innovation for efficient structural monitoring. INSTALL-FIX, a tool within the fischer FiXperience design software, supports customers with structural calculations involving the fischer installation systems. In just a few steps, planners and users can obtain a verifiable printout and list of materials of the required components.

"We at fischer India believe that innovation and customer-centric solutions are the key drivers of success in the fastening industry. Our comprehensive support services, including fire protection solutions and on-site training, ensure that our customers receive the highest level of technical expertise and assistance. By integrating engineering excellence with a focus on safety and efficiency, we aim to revolutionize the construction industry and set new benchmarks. Our global presence and strong commitment to customer satisfaction make us a trusted partner in every project," adds Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India.

fischer provides its customers with further support services, including calculations, surveys, approval procedures, BIM modelling, CAD and fire protection services for optimised planning. The company's engineering services are consolidated in its fischer Construction Engineering GmbH. During the construction phase, the fixing specialist's support services range from planning installation, preassembly services and training all the way to on-site briefing and installation. Flexible, customisable fischer office and storage containers provide customers with optimised logistics to increase efficiency on the construction site. The company's engineers, application engineers and field staff guarantee individual and professional support. With 50 operational subsidiaries around the globe, the fixing expert is always within easy reach of its customers.

Fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, No. 3 (Old 4 Prestige Sigma, Vittal Mallya Rd,

Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

