Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) fischer, a global leader in fixing systems, has strengthened its position in India’s construction and industrial fastening sector with the launch of its latest innovation — fischer FWA R2. This new addition to the company’s economic bolt anchor portfolio delivers superior performance, flexibility, and value for money. Crafted from A2-grade stainless steel, the FWA R2 is designed for non-critical applications in non-cracked concrete, making it ideal for building construction, tunnels, energy, and industrial projects.

The FWA R2 stands out for its perfect balance of performance and economy. With dual anchorage depths, it offers greater flexibility during installation, ensuring ease of use and reliability for installers and engineers. The anchor provides strong tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and long-term durability, even in humid environments. It is particularly suited for façade brackets, railings, consoles, cable trays, and other secondary structural fixations where approvals are not mandatory.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mayank Kalra, Managing Director, fischer India, said, “At fischer, our commitment has always been to deliver world-class anchoring solutions suited to India’s evolving construction landscape. The FWA R2 combines German engineering excellence with local market needs, meeting the rising demand for reliable yet economical fastening systems across India’s fast-growing infrastructure and real estate sectors.” Aligned with fischer’s philosophy of “Innovating for Efficiency”, the FWA R2 ensures corrosion resistance, adaptability, and accessibility — offering a high-quality solution without compromising safety or performance. Its economic pricing and durable A2 stainless steel design make it equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use, empowering customers to achieve optimal efficiency in their projects.

The launch comes at a strategic time as India’s infrastructure boom accelerates through initiatives like Smart Cities Mission, Housing for All, and the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). With increasing construction activity across metros and Tier 2 cities, the demand for efficient and affordable anchoring systems is growing rapidly — a demand the FWA R2 is set to meet effectively.

Backed by fischer’s nationwide network of distributors and technical experts, the FWA R2 will reach projects across the country, reinforcing fischer’s reputation for trust, innovation, and engineering excellence. This launch marks not just a product introduction but a new chapter in India’s anchoring solutions — where German technology meets Indian adaptability to build the nation’s future with strength and confidence.

