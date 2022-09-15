Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent

New Delhi, September 15
Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.
Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...