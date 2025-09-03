DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Fitment panel discusses GST rate rationalisation

Fitment panel discusses GST rate rationalisation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:47 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Fitment Committee, comprising officials from the Centre and state governments, held a crucial meeting on Tuesday at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi to deliberate on GST rate rationalisation proposals.

Advertisement

The meeting comes ahead of the 56th GST Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in New Delhi, where significant reforms, including a potential overhaul of the GST slab structure, are expected to be finalised.

The committee, tasked with evaluating the revenue and compliance implications of rate changes, focused on streamlining the current four-tier GST structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, along with special rates and cess on luxury and sin goods.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts