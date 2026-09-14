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Home / Business / FITTR Founder Jitendra Chouksey Invited to iBRICS 2026 as India’s Health-Tech Story Gains Global Attention

FITTR Founder Jitendra Chouksey Invited to iBRICS 2026 as India’s Health-Tech Story Gains Global Attention

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 14: Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & Chairman of FITTR, has been invited to iBRICS 2026, the inaugural global capital and deal-flow summit being held in New Delhi alongside the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

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The two-day iBRICS Summit, being held on 12–13 September at The Oberoi, New Delhi, is convened by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI). The summit is designed to bring sovereign capital, institutional investors and key decision-makers together with high-potential, bankable opportunities within the 21 BRICS member and partner nations.

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The invitation comes as FITTR scales as a technology-enabled preventive healthcare company, integrating health coaching, clinical expertise, diagnostics, lab testing, wearables and AI-enabled health systems.

Built around the mission of making science-backed health more accessible and actionable, FITTR has built a 7 million+ health community, impacted 400,000+ lives and expanded across 100+ countries. The preventive healthcare company has raised US$20 million+ in institutional capital, reports US$16 million+ in annual recurring revenue and has a valuation of approximately US$62.7 million (₹600 crore).

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FITTR’s preventive healthcare model focuses on making health more measurable, personalised and outcome-driven — bringing together health data, diagnostics, behavioural interventions and clinical expertise to help individuals understand and act on their health earlier.

Chouksey’s participation at iBRICS places FITTR’s preventive healthcare journey in a broader conversation around technology, healthcare, capital and population-scale impact. The invitation-only summit, convened by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), brings together sovereign and institutional investors, family offices, governments, industrial enterprises and technology platforms.

“The future of healthcare lies in prevention making health measurable, personalised and actionable. At FITTR, our focus is to use technology, diagnostics and clinical expertise to help people understand their health earlier and make better decisions for the long term,” says Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & Chairman, FITTR.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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