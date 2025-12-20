India strengthens its presence at FITUR at a key moment in the preparation of the India-Spain Dual Year 2026. MADRID, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2026 , to be held from 21 to 25 January at IFEMA MADRID , will promote the cultural, economic and tourism links between Spain and India. The number of Indian visitors to Spain remains stable, with 229,745 arrivals in 2024, which points to the consolidation of the tourist flow, according to Turespaña . Meanwhile, European tourists are increasingly interested in India for its heritage and cultural experiences.

India is strengthening its presence at FITUR with a large institutional representation headed by the Ministry of Tourism, which is increasing its stand space compared to 2025.

MADRID, España, Dec. 19, 2025, /PRNewswire/ -- India's tourism industry is showing sustained growth driven by improved infrastructure and promotional campaigns. An ICEX study predicts that this tourism market will reach 125 MMUSD by 2027 with an increase in jobs and in the demand for spiritual tourism, wellness and cultural experiences. Annual GDP growth in the industry is expected to reach 7.1% and 30.5 million international arrivals by 2028.

In this context, India is strengthening its presence at FITUR with a large institutional representation headed by the Ministry of Tourism, which is increasing its stand space compared to 2025, together with the offices of the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, and with spaces already reserved for Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. There was also a rise in the number of Indian exhibitors, with companies such as Le Passage to India, Vasco Travel, Cholan Tours and Indo Asia Tours.

The relationship between Spain and India is growing. Data from the National Statistics Institute(INE) show that the total expenditure of Indian tourists in Spain continues to be on an upward trend. Figures for January to August 2025 reflect a slight increase of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2024. And the average spend per person increased by almost 11.5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching 2,608 euros.

The Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism points out that the activities of the India-Spain Dual Year 2026 will be aimed at promoting the geographical, seasonal and motivational diversification of tourist flows from India to Spain; highlighting the commitment to promote the economic, social and environmental sustainability of tourism and for Spain to maintain its image in India as one of the preferred European destinations.

