Five Influential Leaders Driving Learning and Leadership in 2026

Meet five leaders working across film education, international higher education, family business advisory, corporate training and organisational development.

Building capable people and enduring institutions requires an understanding of both individual aspirations and organisational challenges. Across education and business, leaders are creating opportunities to learn, preparing professionals for changing workplace demands and helping enterprises navigate transitions. Tariq Hager, S.P. Saju Bhaskar, Soumik Bandyopadhyay, Rashmi Koppar and Sujata Deshmukh approach these priorities through different disciplines. Their journeys reflect a shared commitment to helping people and organisations develop the capabilities to move forward with confidence.

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Tariq Hager ,Co - Founder and director of Prague Film School

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Tariq Hager was born to diplomatic parents in Beirut, Lebanon. He grew up in Pakistan, India, Egypt and Italy before pursuing a degree in philosophy in the US at Brown University. As a child, he acted in film and TV, landing a key role in Hotel Colonial, starring Robert Duvall, John Savage, Massimo Troisi and Rachel Ward.

In 1993, when 22, Tariq founded Prague Institute for Further Education, an educational center providing learning opportunities to Prague’s adult community. Following a stint in a PhD program in cultural anthropology at NYU, Tariq returned to Prague where, alongside co-founder Tomas Krasuaskas, the two co-founded Prague Film School in 2004.

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As co-director of Prague Film School, Tariq helped grow the school to become one of the globe's most reputed film institutions. The School offers practical, industry-oriented programs in cinematography, directing, post-production, screenwriting and screen acting. The school’s rigorous curriculum, state-of-the-art filmmaking facilities and international faculty attract students from all corners of the globe.

Prague Film School has launched meteoric careers in the film industry since its founding: considering India alone, graduates have been nominated for the Oscars (Anuja, 2025), have become leading creatives in Bollywood (Jay Oza, cinematographer of Gully Boy); and have had films selected at the world’s top festivals, including Berlinale, Sundance, Locarno, among others.

In addition to his professional work at Prague Film School, Tariq Hager has represented the United States in athletics at various Masters World Championships (France, Czech Republic). He also plays, teaches, and performs guitar (flamenco). He is the father of three boys – Matteo, a violinist at the Royal College of Music, London; Elias, a jazz guitarist and higher mathematics student at UCL, London; and Kristian, lead singer/guitarist in a popular Prague band and student in his final year of high school. Tariq is married to Katerina, a documentary filmmaker whose films have been awarded at festivals worldwide.

Mr. S.P. Saju Bhaskar – Making Global Education More Accessible

Founder and President, Texila American University

For Mr. S.P. Saju Bhaskar, education has always been about more than earning a degree. It is about creating opportunities, changing lives, and helping people achieve their dreams.

With this belief, he founded Texila American University (TAU) in Guyana in 2010, driven by a vision to make quality international education accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.

What began as an ambitious idea has grown into an international educational institution with a presence in Guyana and Zambia. Under his leadership, TAU has opened pathways for aspiring doctors, healthcare professionals, and working individuals seeking to advance their careers.

Mr. Saju Bhaskar believes that talent and ambition should not be limited by geography. His approach focuses on understanding students' needs, embracing new ways of learning, and creating an environment where education leads to meaningful opportunities.

His journey as an entrepreneur reflects determination, adaptability, and a genuine commitment to helping others succeed. Despite the challenges of building an international university, he has remained focused on his original purpose.

Today, Mr. S.P. Saju Bhaskar continues to work toward a simple but powerful goal: making quality education accessible and helping future generations build better lives.

Soumik Bandyopadhyay, Founder and Managing Director, Soumik Bandyopadhyay Advisors Pvt Ltd (SBAPL)

As India's family-run enterprises enter an era of generational transition, few challenges matter more than ensuring that what one generation builds, the next can sustain. Soumik Bandyopadhyay has made that challenge his mission.

A Chartered and Management Accountant with over 34 years of global experience, he has held CFO, CEO, MD, and advisory roles at organisations both in India and abroad including SRF Limited, Amway India Enterprises, Modicare Limited, Samtel Group, ALJ and ATS; across engineering, FMCG, auto/heavy equipment distribution, electronics manufacturing, and real estate. A decade of managing a global family office of institutional quality further shaped his understanding of why business families succeed and where they falter.

Through SBAPL, he advises entrepreneurial families on risk management, asset protection, governance frameworks, succession planning, and long-term wealth continuity, offering implementation support tailored to each family's circumstances. His work also extends to family harmony, legacy planning, and coaching the next generation of leaders.

A sought-after voice at business schools and industry forums, Bandyopadhyay is helping Indian business families replace informal arrangements with institutional discipline, building enterprises designed to endure across generations.

Rashmi Koppar, Co-Founder, Adevo Academy

Rashmi Koppar is an educator and industry professional whose career bridges world-class hospitality and higher education leadership.

She began her career in hospitality with the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, two of India's most iconic brands, building a strong foundation in service excellence and professional standards. Armed with a Diploma in Hotel Management from IHM Bangalore, a Master's in Tourism Management, and a postgraduate qualification in HR, she is currently pursuing her PhD, showing her commitment to learning.

Over 20 years at Ramaiah University, she rose through the ranks as Professor, Head of Department, University Secretary, and Deputy Registrar. This journey gave her hands-on expertise in academic leadership, institutional governance, and student development.

As Co-Founder & Director of Adevo Academy, Rashmi combines her hospitality experience and academic leadership to help organisations strengthen workplace capabilities and service standards. Adevo Academy primarily serves corporate clients across hospitality, retail, health care, real estate etc through their Digital programs, On-Site Training interventions and Consulting Services combining behavioral & technical training, developing standard operating procedures (SOPs), and learning and development (L&D) frameworks tailored to organisational needs.

Rashmi Koppar continues to champion industry-relevant learning, behavioral development, and stronger service standards, helping organisations build capable teams and improve professional growth.

Sujata Deshmukh, Founder & CEO, Tutul Consulting

Sujata Deshmukh helps leaders understand the deeper forces that shape organizations, their people, and their performance. With over two decades of experience across 350+ organizations in 8 countries, she brings a distinctive perspective on power, authority, organizational culture, and the human dynamics that influence institutional life.

Through Tutul Consulting, Sujata works with leaders and leadership teams to examine what lies beneath the formal structure of an organization: how power is exercised, how authority is earned, and how unwritten rules and relationships influence decisions and behavior. Her work helps leaders confront difficult organizational realities, navigate complexity, and build institutions that endure beyond their founders and individual leaders.

An observer of corporate and institutional life, Sujata connects patterns that are often experienced but rarely articulated. Her intellectual interests lie at the intersection of power, human behaviour, leadership, and institution-building.

She teaches at Business Schools, speaks on leadership and organizational life, and has dedicated a decade to social sector work. This includes initiatives with NGOs and public programmes focused on Healthcare and Children's causes.

Sujata has also served as an Independent Director in a publicly listed company and on the National Executive Board of the National HRD Network (NHRDN).

The work of these five leaders highlights the connection between individual development and institutional strength. Whether preparing filmmakers, widening access to higher education, guiding business families or strengthening workplace capabilities and leadership, each addresses a distinct need. Their influence lies in helping others apply knowledge, navigate difficult decisions and prepare for greater responsibility. Through 2026 and beyond, these efforts can help shape organisations that support ambition, manage change thoughtfully and build continuity across generations.

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