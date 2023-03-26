Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in M-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

New Delhi, March 26
Five of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 86,447.12 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.
Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79 per cent.
While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel posted gains.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India fell Rs 21,062.08 crore to Rs 4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked Rs 21,039.55 crore to Rs 11,42,154.59 crore.
The mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 13,226.53 crore to Rs 14,90,775.40 crore, and HDFC Bank dipped Rs 5,901.76 crore to Rs 8,71,416.33 crore.
However, ICICI Bank added Rs 10,905.18 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,94,888.25 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 7,542.19 crore to Rs 5,82,816.11 crore, and ITC climbed Rs 3,664.01 crore to Rs 4,70,360.22 crore.
Bharti Airtel’s mcap jumped Rs 2,787.57 crore to Rs 4,24,964.64 crore, and that of HDFC advanced Rs 384.89 crore to Rs 4,69,845.34 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leaders across India protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, slam government
In Delhi, Congress put up a stage outside Mahatma Gandhi’s m...
Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress
Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country, says Priyanka Gandhi at Rajghat
Congress observing day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s ...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’