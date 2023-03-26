 Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in M-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard : The Tribune India

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 86,447 crore in M-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbles by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore

PTI

New Delhi, March 26

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 86,447.12 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 462.8 points or 0.79 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, HDFC and Bharti Airtel posted gains.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled by Rs 25,217.2 crore to Rs 5,72,687.97 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India fell Rs 21,062.08 crore to Rs 4,51,228.38 crore, and that of TCS tanked Rs 21,039.55 crore to Rs 11,42,154.59 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 13,226.53 crore to Rs 14,90,775.40 crore, and HDFC Bank dipped Rs 5,901.76 crore to Rs 8,71,416.33 crore.

However, ICICI Bank added Rs 10,905.18 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,94,888.25 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 7,542.19 crore to Rs 5,82,816.11 crore, and ITC climbed Rs 3,664.01 crore to Rs 4,70,360.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s mcap jumped Rs 2,787.57 crore to Rs 4,24,964.64 crore, and that of HDFC advanced Rs 384.89 crore to Rs 4,69,845.34 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top 10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

