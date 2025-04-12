VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 12: In a bold move to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence among India's 65 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Fixit, a fast-growing agentic AI platform, has secured a strategic investment from the Government of India, facilitated by iHub Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi. This milestone not only validates Fixit's vision but also signals the government's growing commitment to supporting tech innovation that empowers grassroots entrepreneurship.

Enabling India's Small Businesses to Compete With AI

Artificial Intelligence has already reshaped the way large enterprises operate--driving efficiencies, optimizing sales, and transforming customer experiences. But for MSMEs, the adoption of AI has remained limited, often due to high costs, complexity, and lack of tailored solutions.

Fixit is on a mission to bridge this digital divide--bringing powerful, intuitive, and affordable AI tools to the backbone of India's economy. With this new investment, the company will:

* Develop advanced AI agents tailored to address the daily operational and customer-facing challenges faced by small and medium businesses

* Automate customer interactions--from sales to support--allowing businesses to scale without proportional increases in manpower

* Deliver actionable insights and compliance tools, using AI to reduce manual work and improve overall operational health

* Create multilingual support capabilities, making AI accessible to businesses operating in regional languages across the country

"Our vision is that AI should be accessible, affordable, and impactful for every local business," said Tameesh Sood, Founder & CEO of Fixit. "This funding allows us to build smarter, more intuitive AI tools that help MSMEs sell better, serve faster, and grow stronger."

A Vision Aligned With Digital India

This strategic funding, channeled through iHub Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi, is part of a broader initiative to support innovation that aligns with the goals of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The aim is to fuel technologies that not only solve real problems but are also scalable and inclusive.

"We're incredibly grateful to the team at iHub Anubhuti for recognizing the potential of Fixit," Tameesh added. "Their belief in our mission allows us to go further and faster in building the kind of AI that uplifts the millions of entrepreneurs who form the heart of our economy."

About Fixit

Fixit is an agentic AI platform built to help businesses analyze conversations, automate workflows, and elevate customer engagement. Designed with the unique needs of MSMEs in mind, Fixit empowers teams with real-time insights, intelligent automation, and multilingual support--making enterprise-grade AI accessible to even the smallest businesses. By bridging the digital divide, Fixit is driving the next wave of growth and transformation for India's vibrant small business ecosystem.

