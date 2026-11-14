VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: Fixtra, a business-to-business spare parts distribution company, is emerging as one of the structural forces behind India's expanding repair economy. Founded by technologist and industry veteran Anmol Gupta, the company has spent the past several years building a supply chain that connects certified component sources with the thousands of independent repair technicians who service the country's growing base of electronic devices. The result is a network built to bring order, consistency, and quality assurance to a spare parts market long defined by fragmentation.

At its core, Fixtra is a spare parts company. Its primary business is the sourcing, testing, and distribution of certified components, including displays, batteries, camera modules, charging assemblies, and connective hardware, supplied directly to independent repair shops and technicians across the country. Every component moving through the Fixtra network is tested against standards that mirror those used by authorized service centers, giving independent repairers access to a level of quality assurance that was previously available only to large, brand-affiliated networks.

This supply chain discipline is what sets Fixtra apart. The company has built a distribution architecture designed for scale, moving certified parts from source to counter with speed and consistency, and structured to be adaptable across categories well beyond mobile devices. Fixtra views its supply chain model as infrastructure for repair ecosystems generally, applicable to consumer electronics and other repairable equipment as much as to smartphones. This cross-industry orientation reflects a deliberate strategy: build the logistics, testing, and distribution architecture once, then extend it to any market where devices are repaired rather than replaced.

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A central pillar of Fixtra's growth has been its investment in local manufacturing of spare parts within India. The company has worked to strengthen domestic production capability for components, reducing dependence on fragmented, import-driven supply routes and shortening the distance between manufacturing and the repair counter. This localization strategy has improved consistency in component quality, brought down costs for repair businesses, and aligned Fixtra's operations with the broader push toward self-reliant manufacturing within India's electronics sector.

By supplying certified parts at scale, Fixtra has given thousands of independent repair technicians and micro-entrepreneurs across India the tools to compete on quality rather than price alone, strengthening a segment of the economy that operates largely outside formal retail structures. Alongside its parts business, the company also supports a smaller refurbishment operation spanning more than 100 mobile device models, giving it visibility into the full lifecycle of a device even as spare parts distribution remains its principal line of business.

The B2B company is scaling a certified components network across industries, expanding local manufacturing capacity in India, and supplying tested spare parts to repair technicians nationwide

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Fixtra's positioning at the center of component sourcing, local manufacturing, and nationwide distribution places it at the heart of a broader market shift in India toward repair over replacement. As the installed base of electronic devices continues to grow, so does demand for a supply chain that can deliver certified parts reliably and at scale, a demand Fixtra has built its business around meeting.

The company's leadership has indicated that its next phase of growth will focus on deepening manufacturing partnerships within India, widening the range of certified components available to its network, and extending its distribution reach into additional equipment categories. As the repair economy matures, Fixtra's identity as a spare parts supplier and distributor is expected to remain central to its strategy.

Industry observers point to Fixtra's approach as a template for how supply chain discipline can be applied to a sector historically resistant to standardization. Rather than treating certified parts as a premium option, the company frames reliable component supply as the basic infrastructure repair technicians need to operate credibly. As sourcing continues to shift toward domestic production, Fixtra's role as a manufacturer-aligned spare parts distributor positions it to shape how India's repair economy sources the components it depends on.

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About Fixtra

Fixtra is a business-to-business spare parts distribution company building certified supply chain infrastructure for India's repair economy. The company sources, tests, and supplies certified mobile components to independent repair technicians nationwide, and supports a refurbishment operation spanning more than 100 mobile device models. Fixtra was founded by Anmol Gupta, who previously co-founded and led Yaantra, a smartphone repair and refurbishment company acquired by Flipkart.

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