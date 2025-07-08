HANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashforge, a global leader in jewelry 3D printing solutions, announced today that its MultiJet Printing (MJP) wax 3D printer series has been certified as the World's No.1 MJP Wax 3D Printer in 2024 Global Sales by SHANGPU GROUP. The recognition underscores Flashforge's technological strength and growing dominance in precision jewelry manufacturing.

The WaxJet series has become the preferred solution for top jewelry brands and professional manufacturers worldwide. The WaxJet 510, launched in 2024, boasts an industry-leading, ultra-high resolution of 2900×2900×1700 DPI, 15μm layer thickness, and ±0.04mm/20mm dimensional accuracy—ideal for intricate applications such as micro-pavé and filigree. Its build volume of 289×208×100mm enables high-precision output at industrial scale.

In 2025, Flashforge launched the enhanced WaxJet 530 (WJ530), featuring a triple-printhead architecture that boosts print speed to 6.35mm/h—25–50% faster than mainstream alternatives. Capable of producing nearly 12 kg of wax models per month, the WJ530 empowers manufacturers to meet peak-season demand with greater efficiency and scale.

To address surging gold prices, Flashforge also introduced a smart manufacturing solution for hard gold jewelry, integrating MJP technology, high-precision wax materials, intelligent material management, and automated mass production. This enables 15μm-level detail, low gold loss, and minimal material waste—meeting the highest standards for both precision and appearance. It's an ideal solution for high-value, customized designs.

Since its founding in 2011, Flashforge has remained committed to its mission of "making advanced technology more accessible," delivering high-performance, user-friendly, and cost-effective 3D printing solutions worldwide. The company has built a robust ecosystem across FDM, MJP, and DLP technologies. Its desktop FDM printer, the Adventurer 5M (AD5M), leads global Amazon sales, while Flashforge products are distributed through over 70 countries, serving nearly one million users across 200+ regions.

"This honor belongs to every partner who has chosen Flashforge," said Ms. Chen, Sales and Marketing Director at Flashforge. "Being ranked No.1 is not only a validation of our innovation—it fuels our drive to keep pushing boundaries. We'll continue delivering cutting-edge products and help bring 3D printing from niche to mainstream, powering digital transformation across industries worldwide." Visit: https://enterprise.flashforge.com/pages/wj-530-3d-printer

