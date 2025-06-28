Flashoot Expands PAN India, Launches in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Delhi NCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27: Flashoot, the Hyderabad-based content tech startup known for delivering professionally shot and edited videos in under 10 minutes, has officially announced its expansion into Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Delhi NCR. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make high-quality short-form video content accessible, fast and affordable across India.

Founded by Voleti Karthik, Flashoot operates under Konchamkode Private Limited and offers a mobile-first platform that connects trained iPhone reelmakers known as Flashooters with creators, brands and individuals who need real-time, professional content. All shoots are conducted using iPhone 13 Pro or newer devices and each video is shot, edited and delivered in just 10 minutes, making Flashoot a game changer for India’s growing creator economy.

Speaking about the expansion, Voleti Karthik, Founder and CEO of Flashoot, said, “Flashoot started as a personal frustration when I struggled to get quality content for my family business. Great content was either too expensive, delayed or difficult to coordinate. We built Flashoot to solve that so that creators, startups and even local businesses can get professional content instantly. Today, we are proud to say we are building the world’s fastest and most trusted content creation network powered entirely by smartphones and youth. This expansion is a massive step forward in that journey.” After gaining significant traction in Hyderabad, Flashoot has gone live in Mumbai’s content hubs like Bandra, Andheri and South Bombay, and in Bangalore’s creative neighborhoods including Koramangala, Indiranagar and HSR Layout. The company has also announced upcoming rollouts in Pune, Chennai, Jaipur and Kolkata, with active partner onboarding already underway.

Shreyak Singh, Co-Founder and CTO of Flashoot, added, “We have seen an incredible response in Hyderabad. Expanding to Mumbai and Bangalore was a natural next step. These are cities where creators are constantly on the move and demand for fast, high-quality content is growing every day. Our model allows creators to earn on the go while ensuring clients get polished, trend-ready content without waiting for days or paying agency-level prices.” As part of its national rollout strategy, Flashoot has started onboarding local videographers, students and mobile creators in each new city. The company is also forming partnerships with cafes, D2C brands, event managers and creative agencies to integrate Flashoot into launch events, influencer campaigns and brand activations. Flashoot’s services start at ₹1,999 per hourly shoot, with premium options available under its new verticals such as Flashoot Luxe and Flashoot Drones. Additionally, it is piloting its Tier 2 and 3 town model, where in-house salaried creators will service bookings via WhatsApp and calls, bypassing the app-based workflow to enable smoother access in emerging markets.

To date, Flashoot has delivered over 50,000 videos, operates in more than 10 cities across 3 countries, and maintains a 4.8 plus average client rating across platforms. With this expansion, the company aims to accelerate its vision of building a new-age creative economy where smartphones become income tools and content production is reduced from days to minutes.

Bookings, creator onboarding and partnership inquiries can be made directly at www.flashoot.com.

