Flashoot Onboards Over 1,000 Creators in 30 Days Empowering Unemployed Youth Across India

Hyderabad, August 2025

Flashoot, the fast scaling content creation platform known for delivering short form videos within minutes, has successfully onboarded over 1,000 new creators in just one month, marking a major milestone in its vision to build the world’s fastest creator network. The initiative focused on unemployed youth across India, especially those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Over 80 percent of the newly onboarded creators are students, freelancers, and unemployed youth with access to smartphones and creative potential, now trained and certified by Flashoot to shoot, edit, and deliver professional reels in under 10 minutes.

“We’re not just onboarding creators, we’re onboarding livelihoods,” said Voleti Karthik, Founder and CEO of Flashoot. “Our mission is to turn passionate youth into paid professionals. With the right training, mindset, and mobile tools, they become micro entrepreneurs.”

Flashoot, often described as the Uber for Reels, operates across India, the UAE, and the US, offering real time booking of iPhone certified creators for brands, events, restaurants, clinics, weddings, and more. Creators earn up to 70 percent of each booking.

Manikanta Bukka, Co Founder and Director of Expansion, said, “We’ve seen extraordinary talent in small towns who just need a platform. Flashoot is bridging that gap with structure, speed, and scale. This is the start of a new content workforce from India.”

“Our tech enables speed, quality control, and a seamless booking experience for both clients and creators,” added Shreyak Singh, Co Founder and CTO. “With a creator first mobile platform, we ensure that even in remote areas, creators can earn and grow.”

Flashoot provides every onboarded creator with training, demo shoot evaluation, instant editing modules, and certification before they go live on the platform. The company plans to expand the creator base to 10,000 plus in the next 12 months.

With over 70,000 reels delivered, 1,000 plus monthly bookings, and a growing client base, Flashoot is poised to redefine how the world creates content, fast, accessible, and powered by youth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)