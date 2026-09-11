Gurugram, Haryana | 11th September 2026: As India's logistics and transportation ecosystem rapidly embraces digitisation, Fleetable is emerging as a technology platform focused on solving one of the industry's most persistent challenges — bringing fleet operations, transport management, finance, maintenance and compliance onto a single, connected platform.

Developed by Affable Web Solutions Private Limited, Fleetable provides cloud-based Fleet Management Software (FMS) and Transport Management Software (TMS) designed specifically around the operational realities of transporters, fleet owners and logistics service providers.

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With 14+ years of experience and serving more than 1,50,000 vehicles globally, Fleetable has built its proposition around a simple objective: help fleet and transport businesses gain greater visibility, control costs, improve operational efficiency and make faster, data-driven decisions.

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Built by Someone Who's Lived the Problem What sets Fleetable apart, industry observers say, is where the idea came from. Founder Deepak Banga didn't start out as a software entrepreneur — he used to own and run a transport company himself. He's spent time in dispatch rooms, driven against tight schedules, fixed breakdowns at midnight, and fielded angry calls from customers when deliveries ran late. Those years on the road taught him the everyday, unglamorous problems that fleet operators deal with. So, when he set out to build Fleetable, he built it from that lived experience, not from a whiteboard. Fleetable, as the company likes to put it, wasn't made in a boardroom — it was built by people who genuinely understand the road.

From Fleet Management to a Complete Transport Technology Platform Unlike conventional fleet software that focuses primarily on vehicle tracking, Fleetable takes a broader approach to managing the economics and operations of a transportation business.

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Its platform brings together fleet management, transport management for Full Truck Loads (FTL) and Part Truck Load (PTL) Operators, finance, maintenance, fuel, tyres, inventory, driver settlements, trip management, invoicing, compliance and reporting.

The Fleet Management System enables operators to manage preventive maintenance, fuel consumption, tyres, job cards, spare parts, multiple workshops and driver-related processes from a central platform.

Its Transport Management System, meanwhile, supports both Full Truckload (FTL) and Part Truckload (PTL) operations, covering processes ranging from booking and loading to delivery, ePOD, invoicing, supplier payments and driver advances, online consignment tracking.

This integrated architecture is one of Fleetable's strongest differentiators — allowing businesses to connect operational data with financial outcomes rather than managing each function through disconnected systems.

Turning Fleet Data into Business Intelligence For transport businesses, profitability can be significantly affected by fuel consumption, vehicle downtime, tyre performance, maintenance expenses, driver settlements and inefficient utilisation.

Fleetable addresses these areas through data-driven dashboards and reporting designed to give management a consolidated view of fleet performance and operating costs.

Its platform is built to help businesses identify cost leakages, monitor asset utilisation and understand the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their vehicles.

The company's preventive-maintenance approach is particularly relevant for fleet operators looking to reduce unexpected breakdowns and improve vehicle uptime. Its platform also supports tyre lifecycle management, inventory tracking and multi-workshop operations.

Built for the Realities of Indian Transport Businesses One of Fleetable's core strengths is its understanding of the Indian transportation ecosystem.

The platform integrates with key processes relevant to Indian transport operators, including GST e-invoicing, e-way bills, FASTag, telematics and other external ERP's like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics etc. This enables operators to reduce manual data entry and connect operational activity with financial and compliance workflows.

Fleetable's browser-based architecture also allows organisations to operate across multiple branches, users and devices without depending on extensive on-premises IT infrastructure.

The company says its platform can serve businesses ranging from fleets with just a handful of vehicles to operations managing thousands of vehicles, making the technology relevant to both growing transport businesses and larger operators.

Serving Multiple Segments of the Mobility and Logistics Ecosystem Fleetable's technology is designed for a broad spectrum of fleet-intensive industries.

These include: • Transport and logistics companies • Full Truckload and Part Truckload operators • Container carriers • Car carriers • Scooter and two-wheeler carriers • Refrigerated truck operators • Trailer and tanker fleets • Oil and gas transportation • School and employee transportation • Bus and cab operators • Construction and mining fleets • Waste management companies • Ambulance and healthcare fleets • Government and institutional fleets The breadth of these applications positions Fleetable as a horizontal fleet-tech platform rather than a solution restricted to a single transportation category.

Growing Customer Adoption Across Fleet Businesses Fleetable is operational for 14 years upgrading its system almost every week to align with the industry and a presence across multiple categories of transportation businesses.

Fleetable has server many small, medium and large transport operators across the globe.

Public software-review platforms further reflect customer appreciation for Fleetable's ease of use, customisation, dashboards, integrations and customer support. G2 currently lists Fleetable at 4.9/5 while Capterra reviews highlight its usability and flexibility for transportation organisations.

Technology Designed for Integration Modern transportation businesses operate across multiple technology ecosystems. Fleetable therefore follows an integration-first approach.

The platform supports integrations involving FASTag, telematics, fuel systems, e-way bills, e-invoicing and accounting systems, WhatsApp Integrations helping transporters create a connected technology environment rather than replacing every existing system.

This interoperability is particularly important as India's logistics sector moves towards greater automation, digital documentation and real-time operational intelligence.

Security and Enterprise Readiness As transportation businesses increasingly digitise sensitive operational and financial information, data security is becoming a critical consideration.

Fleetable focus on information-security management and structured processes around protecting customer information.

Fleetable also supports role-based access, multi-user environments and multi-branch operations, enabling organisations to control access to information across different levels of their business.

From Software to an AI-Enabled Future Fleetable is now positioning its platform around AI-powered fleet and transport management, signalling the company's next phase of evolution.

The opportunity is significant. As transportation businesses accumulate increasing amounts of data around vehicles, routes, drivers, fuel, maintenance, payments and deliveries, the next generation of fleet technology will increasingly be about turning this data into actionable intelligence.

Fleetable's existing foundation across fleet management, transport operations, finance and analytics gives it the opportunity to build AI capabilities directly on top of a rich operational data layer.

The Road Ahead India's logistics sector is undergoing a structural transformation driven by e-commerce, organised transportation, digital taxation and invoicing, ULIP based integrations, FASTag adoption, telematics, connected vehicles and increasing demand for real-time visibility.

In this environment, fleet technology is moving from being an administrative convenience to becoming a strategic business tool.

Fleetable's evolution over more than a decade reflects this transition — from fleet-management software to an integrated platform connecting bookings, manifests, deliveries, vehicles, drivers, maintenance, fuel, tyres, transport operations, finance and customers.

With its focus on industry-specific workflows, cloud technology, integrations, analytics and AI, Fleetable is looking to play a larger role in helping India's transport and logistics businesses become more efficient, connected and data-driven.

About Fleetable Fleetable is a cloud-based Fleet Management and Transport Management platform developed by Affable Web Solutions Private Limited. Its solutions cover fleet management, transport management, FTL and PTL operations, finance, fuel management, maintenance, tyre management, driver settlements, inventory, trip management, invoicing, compliance, reporting and load management.

The company has its head office in Gurugram, Haryana Website: www.fleetable.tech (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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