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Home / Business / Flekt Puts AI in the Hands of Beauty Professionals for More Informed and Personalised Consultations

Flekt Puts AI in the Hands of Beauty Professionals for More Informed and Personalised Consultations

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PTI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru, September 2026: Beauty professionals are now using AI where it counts most, in the consultation itself. Flekt, a Bengaluru-based beauty-tech innovator, has created a portable system that empowers salon and beauty retail teams to transform skin and scalp scans into clear, personalized conversations with customers. The platform seamlessly integrates advanced imaging, AI-powered analysis, digital reports, tailored recommendations, and progress tracking into a single, professional workflow.

Traditional skin and scalp consultations start with a professional’s trained eye and experience. Yet, customers can’t always see concerns for themselves or understand the reasoning behind specific service, product, or homecare recommendations. Flekt bridges this gap by creating a shared visual reference, helping professionals clearly explain their observations, empowering customers with clarity, and making recommendations easier to understand and trust.

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Flekt’s streamlined four-step consultation, capture, analyze, recommend, and track, begins with a skin or scalp scan. The platform’s AI reviews the images and prepares a client-facing report. Professionals then interpret these findings through the lens of each customer’s unique needs, recommending relevant services, products, or homecare. At subsequent appointments, saved scans can be compared to the baseline to assess visible progress over time.

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Flekt brings its AI Skin Analysis and AI Scalp Analysis modules together in one software platform.

Key capabilities include:

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• Skin and scalp assessment in one system. Beauty businesses can manage both consultation types through the same platform and client record.

• Clear scalp imaging. The scalp analyser displays high-resolution, magnified images on a tablet, allowing the professional and customer to review them together.

• Structured skin assessment. The skin module reviews indicators associated with hydration and oil balance, texture, pores, pigmentation and visible sun exposure, then presents the findings in an accessible report.

• Recommendations connected to the assessment. The platform generates a digital report with relevant service and product suggestions, homecare routines, and practical dos and don’ts. According to Flekt, the report and recommendations can be generated in under five minutes.

• Progress tracking. Saved scan histories and comparison reports allow professionals and customers to revisit earlier results and review visible changes across repeat consultations.

Flekt is built to support, not replace, professional judgment. The platform offers a consistent starting point and a clearer visual language for consultations, while professionals continue to apply their training, experience, and nuanced understanding of each customer. For salon groups and retail networks, the unified workflow enhances consistency across teams and locations, all while preserving the human expertise at the heart of every customer relationship.

The system is engineered for the fast pace of modern salons and retail environments. Portable hardware, an intuitive touch interface, and compatibility across devices enable professionals to incorporate advanced analysis without disrupting their established consultation flow.

Flekt’s development has been shaped by insights from over 200 salons, dermatologists, and field teams, directly informing features like comparative reports, personalized routines, AI-driven recommendations, and flexible hardware deployment. The platform has collaborated with renowned salon businesses such as Bodycraft, Marie Claire, Plum N Sugar, and Synk Salon, as well as leading brands including Himalaya and Brillare Sciences.

Thomas Koshy, co-founder and CEO of Flekt, said: “The future of the salon industry is personalization. Consumers expect recommendations tailored to their unique needs, and professionals require advanced tools to deliver that level of precision. Flekt puts AI and data directly in the hands of professionals, always keeping their expertise at the core. Our ambition is to make consultations more informed, personalized, and valuable for both customer and salon.”

Safal Adam, co-founder and CXO of Flekt, added: “The challenge was not just building AI, but making it truly useful on the salon floor. Flekt is designed to be portable, practical, and cost-effective, empowering professionals to seamlessly integrate advanced analysis into their established consultations. We believe intelligent technology should be accessible to the entire salon industry, not just a select few.”

Koshy and Adam are guided by industry advisers Rachit Mathur and Pearly Khambatta. Mathur, a former senior leader at L’Oréal, brings deep experience across salons, professional products, brands, and consumer behavior. Khambatta offers international expertise in professional hair, salon consulting, technical testing, and leadership throughout global markets and India's premium beauty sector.

Flekt securely stores consultation histories to support follow-up visits. By default, scan and analysis records are linked to a salon’s internal client ID—not directly to personally identifiable information, unless provided voluntarily. All records are stored on encrypted servers and are never sold, rented, or traded.

The platform is delivered with comprehensive training, maintenance, customer support, and ongoing software updates. Flekt’s long-term vision includes custom hardware and further integrations, creating a broader operating ecosystem that connects assessment with salon services, retail recommendations, products, and homecare.

About Flekt

Flekt is a Bengaluru-based beauty-technology platform developed by Kirix Innovations and led by co-founders Thomas Koshy, CEO, and Safal Adam, CXO. It combines advanced imaging, AI-assisted skin and scalp analysis, personalised recommendations and progress tracking for professional beauty consultations.

Kirix Innovations creates visual merchandising and immersive technology for leading brands such as L’Oréal, Tira, Nykaa, Mercedes-Benz, and Puig. Flekt builds on years of research into professional consultation needs and is developing a comprehensive platform that seamlessly connects assessment, services, products, and homecare.

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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