Flexxon Partners with Tech4Biz Solutions to co-develop server infrastructure that is secure by default

As organisations increasingly look to build their own servers to run AI systems, the two companies are working to ensure purpose-built infrastructure and security go hand-in-hand

SINGAPORE and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexxon, a pioneer in secure memory storage and hardware-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced its strategic investment in Tech4Biz Solutions. The partnership will see the companies co-develop solutions that enable efficient and reliable deployment of secure server and data centre operations - a heightened need as enterprises move Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads on-premises, onto infrastructure they own and must secure themselves.

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The investment formalises the ongoing relationship between the two companies, and deepens joint development across the parties' product lines: Flexxon's X-PHY hardware security, and Tech4Biz's Cloudtopiaa, its sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure platform.

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X-PHY is Flexxon's hardware-based cybersecurity brand. It puts AI-powered threat detection inside the drive's own firmware and hardware, below the operating system. X-PHY's hardware-based protection is designed to keep working even when the software above it has been compromised.

Cloudtopiaa designs, builds and operates public cloud, private cloud, HPC, GPU inference and AI data centre environments for organisations that want full control of their data, models and AI agents, in the jurisdiction they choose.

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Ms Camellia Chan, Co-founder and CEO of Flexxon, said: "Having worked with Tech4Biz for several years, I am glad to take this next step and deepen the partnership as we continue building towards more secure, more reliable standards together. We are building hardware that is secure by default, carrying that protection from devices into the servers and data centres enterprises now run themselves - the part of the stack where traditional security leaves the widest gaps."

Ms Yasha Khandelwal, Co-founder and CEO of Tech4Biz Solutions, said, "When a company owns its whole AI stack, there is no hyperscaler behind it to absorb a mistake, so the design and the security have to be right from day one. We have spent years building and running sovereign infrastructure in production for enterprises and institutions, and bringing X-PHY into that design means every server we deliver will ship with protection built into the hardware itself."

Where AI capability outruns protection

AI has quickly moved from pilots into systems that run on a company's own data every hour of the day, and the data, models and agent memory involved are now among the most sensitive assets a company holds. More organisations want that capability on infrastructure they own, in the jurisdiction they choose. Accordingly, Gartner forecasts worldwide sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service spending will reach US$80 billion in 2026, a 35.6 per cent increase on 2025, with mature Asia-Pacific markets among the fastest growing and governments the largest buyers. That shift moves the responsibility for securing the infrastructure back to the organisations running it.

These AI systems now work across enterprise data with valid credentials, often without a user approving each action. Software defences remain necessary, but they run on the same layers an attacker is trying to take over - and when those safeguards fail, there must be an immutable layer that protects the data.

What X-PHY and Cloudtopiaa will deliver

The parties will collaborate specifically on integrating Flexxon's X-PHY hardware security expertise with Tech4Biz's existing infrastructure capability through Cloudtopiaa, its cloud platform and infrastructure offering.

On the immediate horizon is the integration of X-PHY's hardware security solutions into Cloudtopiaa environments, so that server estates are secured by default and protection arrives with the machine rather than being bolted on after. For enterprises, that means the security work no longer grows with every server added.

This includes the design, build and deployment of secure infrastructure that organisations can own and run outright. Development is already under way, with commercial deployment expected in 2027.

Cloudtopiaa already runs production workloads for customers including L&T Technology Services, which runs two production engineering platforms on it - a quality management platform for GxP-regulated industries and a multi-agent enterprise AI platform - and Cognitive PRISM. It is also building a three-year private cloud lab ecosystem for Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru.

The partnership will focus first on governments, regulated enterprises, research institutions and data centre operators in Singapore, India and North America.

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