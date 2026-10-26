Flight Travel Tips for First-Time Flyers in India

When you are flying for the first time, the experience can feel exciting and a little confusing. What should you do at the airport? What should be the first place to go? What should you bring?

Thankfully, traveling by air is hassle-free in India when you know the steps. It goes smoothly, from flight booking to packing up your bags, if you prepare a little. Let's explore the most important tips to help you fly with confidence.

Advertisement

Plan your flight before travel day

Advertisement

Choose a suitable flight

Compare travel times, schedules, baggage restrictions, and fares. A convenient departure time can make your journey less stressful. When booking flights, provide your full name, as it appears on your valid photo ID. Before paying, check the destination, passenger, and date.

Advertisement

If you are boarding a Mumbai-Bengaluru flight, verify the departure terminal, ticket number, and bag details beforehand. Keep PNR and confirmation email on your mobile.

Complete web check-in

Most airlines have the option for passengers to check in, with prior website registration, before arriving at the airport. If you are traveling with a small amount of cabin baggage, this can save time.

Print your boarding ID and keep a spare copy if possible. Review the specific check-in window on your airline's website, as check-in time may change.

Pack smart and carry the essentials

Know your baggage allowance

Would you really need everything in your suitcase? Probably not. Bring only essential items, and check the airline's baggage allowance before leaving home. Store valuables, including essential medications and critical electronic devices, in the cabin bag, if allowed.

Have your government-issued photo ID and booking details readily available. Read the airline's specifications for restricted or prohibited items.

Keep your essentials organised

Carry your ID, phone, charger, boarding pass, and other necessities in a small travel pouch. This is a very simple act that can make airport checks easy. A backup copy of key travel information can help in the event of a phone battery malfunction.

At the airport

Give yourself enough time

First-time flyers take some time to familiarise themselves with the layout of the airport. Larger airports, traffic, queues, and baggage drop can take additional time. For domestic travel, arrive at least two hours before the trip begins.

After entering the terminal, follow the departure screens and signs. When in doubt, seek advice from airport personnel. Don't be afraid to ask for directions.

Follow the airport process

The process is simple - arrive at the terminal, check in or drop off your luggage, pass through security, and head straight to the gate. Have your boarding pass and ID handy if asked to present them. Follow staff instructions for security and put items on trays at security.

Make smart food and drink choices

Food prices at airports are higher than outside. If possible, have a proper meal before leaving home. Once you pass security check-in, you’ll find cafes and quick-bite counters near most gates. Take some dry snacks like nuts or biscuits for your journey.

Be alert before you board

Next, review the flight information screens after security. The gates and boarding times may vary. Arrive at the gate early and pay close attention to announcements. Keep your boarding pass on hand until you are seated.

On a Mumbai to Bangalore flight, make sure you get to the gate in time, especially in a busy airport. What if your gate changes? Reading the screens from the departure area will help you respond promptly.

Final thoughts

The first flight is not as difficult as it seems. Bring a valid ID, get there early, and pack light. Stay calm, and everything will be fine.

Ready to take off? Compare fares for flights to your destination, complete your flight booking, and enjoy the ride. The first flight is just the beginning of many more flights.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)