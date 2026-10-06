Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 - Buy Now Or Regret Later

13 Deals to Check Before You Hit Buy

The festive shopping season is here, and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 is bringing offer prices across smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and home appliances. If you have been putting off an upgrade, this sale brings several popular devices at prices that could make waiting for another sale less appealing.

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The sale opens for all customers on October 9, with eligible Flipkart Plus and VIP members getting early access on October 8. Along with the advertised offer prices, buyers can also get additional savings through bank discounts, exchange benefits and No Cost EMI on eligible products.

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Here are 13 deals worth checking before the sale ends.

1. iPhone 17 offer price: ₹79,999*

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MRP: ₹99,900

The iPhone 17 256GB gets an effective offer price of ₹79,999*. The MRP is ₹99,900, while the effective price takes applicable bank and exchange benefits into account.

For anyone who has already decided to upgrade to the iPhone 17, this is one of the biggest offers to watch during Big Billion Days.

2. iPhone 15 offer price: ₹63,999*

The iPhone 15 is available at an offer price of ₹63,999*. It comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display, Dynamic Island and Ceramic Shield protection.

It remains an option for buyers who want an iPhone without paying for the latest generation.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offer price: ₹46,999

MRP: ₹89,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available at an offer price of ₹46,999. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, AI features and a triple camera system.

With the offer price below ₹50,000, it stands out among the smartphone deals in the sale.

4. Samsung Galaxy S25 offer price: ₹57,999

MRP: ₹1,04,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 gets an offer price of ₹57,999. It packs a 6.2 inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 50 megapixel Pro camera.

EMI starts at around ₹6,444 per month for eligible buyers.

5. MacBook Air with M5 offer price: ₹1,24,990*

MRP: ₹1,49,900

The MacBook Air with M5, in the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, has an effective offer price of ₹1,24,990*. The sale price is ₹1,39,990, with applicable bank benefits bringing the effective price down further.

Eligible buyers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000* and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

6. AirPods Pro 3 offer price: ₹21,399*

MRP: ₹25,900

The AirPods Pro 3 are available at an offer price of ₹21,399*. For Apple users looking to add premium wireless earbuds to their setup, the current pricing makes the upgrade more accessible.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offer price: ₹43,999

MRP: ₹64,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available at an offer price of ₹43,999. It comes in Wi Fi and 5G variants and can be used for entertainment, study and everyday productivity.

Eligible buyers can also get an additional exchange benefit of up to ₹2,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 offer price: ₹16,999*

MRP: ₹34,999

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 gets an offer price of ₹16,999*. It comes with personalised health coaching and eligible customers can get exchange benefits of up to ₹12,000.

The deals go beyond smartphones

Big Billion Days also brings offer prices on televisions and large home appliances, giving consumers more categories to shop from during the sale.

9. Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV offer price: ₹59,990

The 2026 Samsung 55 inch Mini LED Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹59,990. It features Premium Mini LED technology, the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and 144Hz gaming support.

Eligible buyers can also get exchange benefits of up to ₹7,000 and No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.

10. LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV offer price: ₹85,990

The LG 55 inch Nano 4K Smart TV is available at an offer price of ₹85,990. It comes with the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9, Google Gemini and Copilot AI.

The television also gets five years of webOS updates.

11. Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine offer price: ₹29,249*

MRP: ₹50,990

The Samsung 9kg Front Load Washing Machine is available at an offer price of ₹29,249*. It features AI EcoBubble, Wi Fi connectivity, Hygiene Steam and a Digital Inverter.

Eligible buyers can also receive exchange benefits of up to ₹4,000.

12. Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator offer price: ₹65,990*

MRP: ₹1,21,000

The Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator is available at an offer price of ₹65,990*. It features AI Smart Energy Savings and a convertible freezer.

Eligible customers can get exchange benefits of up to ₹6,000.

13. Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC offer price: ₹28,990*

MRP: ₹60,990

The Voltas 1.42 Ton 3 Star AC is available at an offer price of ₹28,990*. It features Long Air Throw and offers exchange benefits of up to ₹6,500 for eligible buyers.

For consumers who have already planned an AC purchase, the current offer price gives them an opportunity to complete the upgrade during the sale.

More savings on top of the offer price

Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount on applicable purchases. Additional benefits are also available through the Flipkart Axis Bank co branded card, subject to applicable terms.

Smartphone buyers can get exchange benefits of up to ₹16,000, while No Cost EMI starts from ₹500 per month and can extend up to 24 months on eligible products.

Some eligible products can also be delivered through Flipkart Minutes, depending on location and availability.

Should you wait for another sale?

If the product is already on your shopping list, waiting for another sale may not work in your favour. Prices can increase after the current sale, while there is no guarantee that the same combination of offer price, bank discount and exchange benefits will return.

From the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series to the M5 MacBook Air, smartwatches, TVs and home appliances, Big Billion Days covers several major upgrade categories.

If you were already planning the purchase, this is the best time to make it rather than wait for another sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 opens for eligible customers on October 8, followed by general access on October 9.

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