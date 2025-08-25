Flipkart Launches A Tailored Premium Subscription 'Flipkart Black', Putting Customers In Charge Of Their Digital Experiences And Rewards

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • For an annual membership of INR 1499 (with an early bird offer of Rs. 990), Flipkart Black customers will get access to unmatched value across shopping, entertainment, and travel • Key benefits include a free one-year YouTube Premium subscription, a 5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase and great members-only ‘Black Deals’ across premium brands Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of Flipkart Black, a premium subscription program, evolving from the existing VIP subscription program, which offers an impressive suite of shopping and other lifestyle benefits. For a membership of INR 1499 (with an early bird offer of Rs. 990 valid until the first month of launch), this personalized premium subscription program is designed to empower members by putting them in charge of their digital experiences, enabling them to curate their specific choices linked to benefits across shopping, entertainment and travel experiences. By empowering them to choose exactly what they require, the rewards ecosystem is built around the customer and designed to benefit them in a way that suits each shopper’s specific needs.

The membership offers a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription, with features like ad-free videos, background play, offline downloads, and YouTube Music. Members will also be able to access ‘Flipkart Black Deals’ on premium appliances and gadgets. They will also get great platform benefits such as 5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase, early access to major shopping events, 15% instant bank offers during ‘early access’ shopping periods, and priority customer support.

Flipkart Black represents an evolution of the subscription experience, designed to cater to the needs of India’s digitally native customers who seek seamless convenience, consistent savings, and differentiated experiences across their shopping journey. The program not only enhances core e-commerce touchpoints but also integrates premium lifestyle services that extend value beyond the transaction. Members will enjoy Rs. 1 rescheduling and cancellation benefits on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel, and direct access to dedicated customer support agents.

Speaking about the launch, Rahat Patel, Vice President - Loyalty, Flipkart, said, "Our digitally savvy customers have evolved beyond the basic needs of value and convenience. They seek better control over their choices when it comes to online shopping and entertainment experiences. ‘Flipkart Black’ is designed to empower these customers with exactly that - by truly putting them in charge of their digital experiences and rewards. The first set of benefits is primarily focused on shopping, entertainment and travel. We will continue to expand this in future and keep solving for our customers.” He further added, “The value of the programme is hard to miss. Members instantly save through complimentary annual YouTube Premium and Cleartrip benefits. They will continue to get more savings on their Flipkart purchases as a bonus, in addition to other tailored rewards that suit their lifestyle." What sets ‘Flipkart Black’ apart from the existing Flipkart Plus loyalty programme? 1. Program Nature & Target Audience: • Flipkart Plus: An earned loyalty program designed for Flipkart's most loyal consumers. It focuses on delighting them on every order and driving more savings on every order.

• Flipkart Black: A premium, paid membership program specifically for the affluent, digitally-entrenched users who prioritize more than just value and seek immediate gratification and elevated experiences.

2. Benefits: • Beyond Shopping: This is a key differentiator. Flipkart Black extends its value beyond just e-commerce transactions to elevate other digital experiences. It comes with a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription that is valid for the duration of the Flipkart Black membership. It also offers Rs. 1 cancellation & rescheduling on Cleartrip, strategically enhancing entertainment and travel benefits.

• Instant Value Realization: Black members gain exclusive access to "Flipkart Black Deals" – steep, member-only offers on premium gadgets, particularly during major events, delivering immediate and significant savings.

• Continuous Value Unlock: Members benefit from an accelerated SuperCoin cashback offer (5% up to Rs. 100 on every order), ensuring consistent and enhanced value from their purchases.

About Flipkart The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

