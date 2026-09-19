BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: In what is turning out to be a huge mistake, Flipkart’s official mobile account on Instagram accidentally posted the upcoming Big Billion Days sale price for the iPhone 17 as part of a carousel post that talks about phone myths.

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The price mentioned in the image was just Rs. 7X,XXX.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DdeCYQQiMPi/?img_index=2

To put this into perspective, due to rising global component costs and memory chip shortages, Apple recently increased prices across its entire existing lineup in India. Apple recently increased its iPhone 17 prices, starting at Rs. 99,900 in India. Indian buyers were expecting to pay nearly Rs. 1,00,000 for the iPhone 17 this festive season.

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What Does Rs. 7X,XXX Mean for Buyers?

Seeing Flipkart push the iPhone 17 down to the Rs. 7X,XXX range completely neutralizes Apple's recent price hike. Buyers are looking at a huge saving of nearly Rs. 20,000 off current store rates.

A Big Mistake by the Social Media Manager

Behind the scenes, things must be crazy at Flipkart right now. Leaking the biggest secret deal of the year before the sale hype starts. This is not a guessing game or a simple puzzle. The image clearly showed the phone, posted on the official instagram page of Flipkart mobiles, and the shocking Rs. 7X,XXX price tag. People on social media are already joking that the social media manager who posted this might lose their job today.

Whether this upload was a misclicked draft or an automated post published on the wrong date, the excitement among Indian shoppers will be immense. The secret is officially out. If Flipkart honors this Rs. 7X,XXX price tag when the Big Billion Days sale goes live, the rush of shoppers buying the iPhone 17 will be massive.

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