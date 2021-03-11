Flipkart penalised for allowing sale of substandard pressure cookers on its platform

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers and asked to submit a compliance report within 45 days.

“Flipkart has been directed to recall 598 pressure cookers that do not follow quality control orders and reimburse the consumers,” officials said.