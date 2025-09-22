Giant crop-circle-like formations near Bengaluru and Kanpur airports remind flyers that during this BBD, ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Where most brands compete for space on crowded billboards, Flipkart has claimed the skies. In a first-of-its-kind out-of-home (OOH) innovation in India, Flipkart has transformed vast farmlands near Bengaluru and Kanpur airports into giant crop-circle-like formations announcing the arrival of its flagship Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale.

The massive installations, spanning acres of land, are visible to thousands of passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru and Kanpur every day, serving as a striking reminder of the upcoming sale.

This never-before-seen activation reinforces the brand’s promise that this festive season, “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” is more than just a line, it’s a lived reality.

Video: youtu.be/WGDhdb18aq0

By taking its message sky-high, Flipkart has reimagined outdoor advertising and added a new dimension to creative brand storytelling in India.

Pratik Shetty, VP – Marketing & Growth at Flipkart, said, “Big Billion Days has always been about creating those magical, almost unbelievable moments for India. Crop circles have always carried a sense of mystery, and turning them into giant media canvases felt like the perfect way to say: that this BBD anything, truly anything, is possible. It’s not just about announcing a sale, it’s about giving people a taste of the magic before it even starts.”

