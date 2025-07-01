Flow Realty Achieves ₹1,400 Cr in Sales, Emerges as Leading Mandate Partner in Bangalore

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 1: Flow Realty, a new-age real estate sales and marketing firm founded by alumni of IIM-Bangalore and Narsee Monjee Mumbai, facilitated a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) milestone of ₹1,400 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Acting on behalf of its developer partners, the company successfully sold over 2 million square feet of real estate across apartments, plotted developments, and villas during the fiscal year--positioning itself among the top mandate-driven sales partners in South India.

Now in its fourth year of operations, Flow Realty runs a lean but high-performing team of 80+ sales and marketing professionals from top-notch institutes. It has also built a Channel Partner network of over 2,000 members. The firm operates in emerging markets like Mysore and Bhubaneswar and is rapidly becoming a preferred partner for developers seeking end-to-end sales solutions. Flow Realty specialises in offering product strategy, sales and distribution solutions, marketing and branding strategies, and CRM services. Its clientele mainly comprises mid-sized developers with high-quality projects aiming to elevate their brand and reach. With a leadership team from some of the top developers in the industry, Flow Realty has positioned itself as a full-stack, performance-led mandate partner across South India.

Arun Anand, Co-founder of Flow Realty, said:

"As a bootstrapped services startup, our north star has always been profitable growth. To have reached the sales volume of a mid-sized developer in just our fourth year reflects not only the resilience of our model but also the market's growing faith in outsourced sales mandates. This year, we're looking to expand our leadership suite to set up base in one to two more markets across South India, strengthen our processes to make this model more scalable and increase the use of backend tech to make our sales funnel more efficient."

Vyoma Pandit, Co-founder of Flow Realty, added:

"We're especially proud of the role we play in helping young and emerging developer brands bring predictability to their cash flows--ensuring their buyers get their homes on time. We fit in beautifully into the construction-finance-customer cycle. This year, we are focused on taking up larger, more impactful assignments where we work closely with our developer partners from product concept all the way to collections. We're also excited about launching our tech-based platform for selling plotted developments."

With its unique blend of strategic marketing, sales excellence, and tech-driven insights, Flow Realty continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in Indian real estate sales.

For more information visit: https://flowrealty.in/

