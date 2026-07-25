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New Delhi [India], July 25: This Raksha Bandhan, FlowerAura, one of India's leading gifting destinations, returns as India's trusted Rakhi Ki Dukaan with an expanded festive range designed for every sibling bond. The collection brings together thoughtful designs, meaningful festive essentials and convenient delivery options, helping families find something that feels personal rather than routine.

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The FlowerAura Rakhi collection includes over 10,000+ options across traditional, spiritual, modern and premium styles. Customers can explore meenakari creations, Rudraksha patterns, silver keepsake Rakhis, real gold pieces, healing stone designs, personalised options and elegant sets for brothers and sisters-in-law.

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The assortment also extends beyond Rakhi threads to include sweets, chocolates, dry fruits, roli chawal, pooja thalis, flowers, plants, cakes, personalised gifts and curated hampers. By bringing every festive requirement together in one place, FlowerAura aims to make Raksha Bandhan shopping simpler and more meaningful for families.

For those looking for a more contemporary expression of sibling love, the Designer Rakhi range blends detailed craftsmanship with modern visual appeal. From intricate motifs and colourful stones to refined metallic finishes and artistic patterns, each piece is created to suit different personalities and preferences.

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Recognising that children bring their own excitement to the festival, FlowerAura has also introduced a cheerful Kids Rakhi range with colourful motifs, playful themes and easy-to-wear designs. These options are created for younger brothers, nephews and little ones who enjoy fun, expressive festive styles.

Speaking about the collection, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura, said, "Raksha Bandhan holds a different meaning for every family, and the Rakhi chosen for the occasion should reflect that emotion. Our aim with Rakhi Ki Dukaan is to offer enough variety for every kind of bond, whether someone prefers timeless tradition, refined craftsmanship, playful designs or premium keepsakes. With over 10,000+ choices, festive essentials and dependable delivery, FlowerAura hopes to make the celebration easier, warmer and more personal for families everywhere."

With families often living across different cities and countries, FlowerAura continues to support long-distance celebrations through delivery across India and more than 30 countries. Its wide fulfilment network, multiple delivery options and easy-to-use platform allow customers to send festive surprises without missing the occasion.

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, FlowerAura's Rakhi Ki Dukaan brings together choice, convenience and emotion under one roof. The brand's latest festive range reflects the many ways siblings express care, affection and togetherness, making each selection feel closely connected to the relationship it celebrates

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

+91 96500 62220

suman.patra@FlowerAura.com

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

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