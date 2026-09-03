FLY91 places $1-billion order for 40 ATRs, fleet set to cross 60 aircraft

Goa-based regional carrier FLY91 on Thursday placed a firm order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft worth nearly $1 billion, the largest ATR order globally by a regional airline, setting the stage for a ten-fold expansion of its fleet from six aircraft currently to more than 60 over the coming years.

The major fleet bet comes just two-and-a-half years after the airline began commercial operations and as the Centre prepares to expand regional air connectivity under its UDAN 2.0 programme.

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In another significant development, former Indian Air Force fighter pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down during an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force aircraft in February 2019, has taken premature retirement from the IAF and is set to join FLY91 as a commercial pilot, sources said.

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The 40-aircraft agreement was signed at Udaan Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, FLY91 founder, MD and CEO Manoj Chacko and its chairman Harsha Raghavan.

The order gives FLY91 the aircraft pipeline required for a major expansion into India’s smaller cities. The airline currently operates six ATR 72-600 turboprops, but plans to build a fleet of more than 60 aircraft as its network expands.

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Since beginning operations, the airline said it has flown more than 15,000 flights and currently operates close to 280 flights a week across 12 cities. Its 13th destination is scheduled to be added later this month.

The ATR 72-600 is a turboprop designed for short regional sectors and can operate from shorter runways, making it particularly suited to airports in smaller cities where larger jet aircraft may face operational constraints.

The order also comes as the government prepares its next phase of regional aviation expansion. Naidu said the Centre has committed Rs 28,840 crore under the UDAN 2.0 framework to bring more tier-II and tier-III cities into the country’s air network.

“Regional connectivity is a fundamental pillar of India’s aviation growth story, and bridging smaller cities with major economic hubs remains a national priority,” Naidu said.

He said an aircraft commitment of this scale demonstrated confidence in India’s aviation market and could provide the additional regional capacity needed as more smaller airports enter the network.

FLY91 CEO Manoj Chacko said the airline was established specifically to connect emerging cities rather than compete solely for traffic between the country’s major metropolitan airports.

“We have grown steadily and consistently since our launch, and this 40-aircraft order becomes the foundation for our next chapter,” Chacko said.

ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said the expansion aligned with India’s push to connect underserved communities, with the ATR 72-600’s operating economics allowing airlines to serve thinner regional routes.

The order significantly deepens FLY91’s commitment to a single-type ATR fleet, allowing the airline to scale operations without introducing an entirely new aircraft family and the accompanying training and maintenance requirements.

FLY91 said the new aircraft would be used to build a larger network connecting unserved and underserved cities, with the 40-aircraft deal forming the backbone of its next phase of expansion.