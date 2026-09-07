Flying Dutchman Is Rewriting the Rules of Fit for Indian Women

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: For years, the conversation around women’s apparel in India has focused on trends, fabrics, designs, and aesthetics. But there is one fundamental aspect that has often been overlooked: fit. For millions of Indian women, finding clothing that truly fits has become a challenge they have quietly accepted. The problem is not their bodies – it is the way apparel has traditionally been designed.

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Most brands continue to rely on standardised sizing systems that do not reflect the diversity of Indian body types. Many size charts are adapted from international markets, where body measurements and proportions can differ significantly. As a result, women often find themselves choosing between sizes that are either too tight, too loose, or simply “good enough.” Over time, this creates a frustrating experience where women adjust themselves to clothing instead of clothing adapting to them.

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This is the gap that Flying Dutchman (www.shopflyingdutchman.com) aims to address. The brand believes that fit should not be an afterthought; it should be the foundation of apparel design. By focusing on comfort, functionality, and real body diversity, Flying Dutchman is working towards creating clothing that moves with women rather than restricting them.

The Missing Piece in Indian Apparel: Fit Research

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The biggest challenge in women’s apparel today is not the availability of more sizes- it is the lack of genuine fit innovation. Simply adding more numbers to a size chart does not solve the problem. A garment that fits well in one size cannot always be made suitable for another size by just increasing or decreasing measurements.

True size inclusivity requires research, understanding body variations, experimenting with patterns, studying fabric behaviour, and improving construction techniques. It is an engineering challenge as much as it is a design challenge.

Flying Dutchman’s journey began with this realisation. After successfully building a men’s wear brand, the founders wanted to bring the same level of attention and discipline to womenswear. During the research phase, it became clear that there was a significant opportunity to solve a problem that many brands had overlooked -creating apparel designed around real Indian women.

Building Comfort Through Innovation

Creating a size-inclusive collection from scratch was not an easy process. Developing consistent fits across different body shapes and sizes required extensive research, multiple rounds of sampling, and continuous refinement.

A pattern that works perfectly for one size often requires complete re-engineering for another. The goal was not just to make products available in more sizes, but to ensure every size delivered the same level of comfort, support, and confidence.

Finding the right fabrics and developing wire-free support technology that genuinely delivers comfort was another important part of the journey. Many products make comfort claims, but creating something that women can rely on throughout the day requires careful attention to materials, construction, and usability.

Manufacturing also presented its own challenges. Finding partners who could maintain precision and quality standards while working with a wider range of fits was a complex process. Beyond product development, building customer trust was another major milestone. For a D2C brand entering a highly personal category like women’s apparel, convincing customers to try a new brand requires transparency, consistency, and a strong product experience.

Changing the Emotional Relationship With Clothing

The problem of poor fit goes beyond measurements. It impacts how women feel about themselves.

For many women, discomfort has become a normal part of getting dressed. Straps that do not sit right, fabrics that restrict movement, or silhouettes that do not complement their body shape are often accepted as unavoidable issues.

Flying Dutchman believes clothing should work differently. The ideal product is one that allows women to stop thinking about what they are wearing and simply focus on their day. The real innovation is not just creating apparel – it is creating freedom, comfort, and confidence.

A Growing Community of Women Who Believe in Better Fit

The response to this approach has shown that fit-first apparel is not just a concept; it is a real need. Flying Dutchman has built a community of over 16,000 customers and received a 4.8/5 rating across more than 16,700 reviews.

The brand’s content has also crossed millions of views across social media platforms, creating conversations around comfort, body confidence, and the importance of better-designed apparel.

One of the brand’s standout products, the Jelly Deep V Push-Up Bra, has become especially popular among customers who describe it as a product that finally delivers both comfort and fit. The product’s success reflects a larger shift in consumer expectations – women are no longer willing to compromise when it comes to clothing that directly impacts their everyday comfort.

Readers interested in exploring this fit-first approach can discover more about Flying Dutchman’s products and philosophy at www.shopflyingdutchman.com.

The Future of Indian Womenswear

The Indian D2C landscape is changing rapidly. Categories that were once considered purely functional are now becoming spaces for innovation and meaningful brand-building. Younger consumers are asking better questions, sharing their experiences openly, and expecting brands to solve real problems.

Social media has played a major role in this transformation. Women today are more comfortable discussing their struggles with sizing and fit, creating greater awareness and pushing brands to become more transparent.

Flying Dutchman represents this new approach to womenswear – where comfort, design, and inclusivity are not separate ideas but essential parts of the same product philosophy.

The future of apparel is not about creating more options that almost fit. It is about creating products that feel like they were made specifically for the people wearing them.

For Flying Dutchman, the mission is clear: to help women move from saying “this is the closest I could find” to confidently saying, “this was made for me.”

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