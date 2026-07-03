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Home / Business / FlyView Is Coming as an AI-Native Unified Security Platform From Nellore's Nexus Innovation Hub

FlyView Is Coming as an AI-Native Unified Security Platform From Nellore's Nexus Innovation Hub

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: FlyView today launches as an AI security company, with an office in the Nexus Innovation Hub in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. FlyView is built to solve one of enterprise technology's most urgent problems: security stacks that are fragmented, overwhelmed, and unequipped for AI-related vulnerabilities.

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One Platform. Ten Surfaces. One AI Layer.

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The average enterprise runs eight or more disconnected security tools -- one for monitoring threats, another for managing devices, another for controlling who has access to what, another for the cloud, and so on. Each generates its own alerts in its own dashboard, with no shared context. The result is fatigue, blind spots, and slow response while real threats move in minutes.

FlyView unifies all of it: threat monitoring, device management, identity and access control, cloud security, and more into a single console built on one shared view of every user, every device, and every event. Signals correlate instead of scatter. In early deployments, 92% of alerts are auto-triaged, and the median response time is under five minutes.

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The defining layer is AI-SPM--a category most security vendors do not yet ship. As AI agents and LLM integrations move into production, enterprises face threats--prompt injection, shadow AI data leaks, and multi-agent compromise that legacy security frameworks are not built to detect.

A Startup from the Nexus Innovation Hub

FlyView is the latest company to emerge from the Nexus Innovation Hub--a 200-seat technology and product-development facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, founded by Renil Komitla. The Hub houses seven technology companies building for global markets, anchored by Terralogic, with Blazeup and FlyView among its newest. It also supports local entrepreneurs through mentorship and an investment partnership with PointOne Capital.

FlyView also serves as the security backbone for Blazeup's enterprise AI platform, making it both an independent market entrant and a foundational piece of the broader Nexus ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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