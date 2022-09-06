FM defends windfall tax on oil exports

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil and additional tax on exports of refined petroleum products, saying the levy has been imposed in full consultation with the industry. PTI
Smartworks aims for 3-fold rise in revenue
new delhi: Flexible workspace operator Smartworks is expecting nearly three-fold jump in its revenue this fiscal to Rs 1,000 crore on rising demand of managed office space from big companies, its founder Neetish Sarda said.
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...