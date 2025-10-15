Koppal (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday inaugurated the Farmers' Training cum Common Facility Centre for Agro Processing at Methagal Village in Koppal district, Karnataka.

The new centre, funded under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme in collaboration with NABARD, is aimed at supporting farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in enhancing fruit processing and marketing capacities.

As per a social media post by the Finance Minister's Office, the new centre is, "Funded under the MPLAD Scheme by the Hon'ble Finance Minister in collaboration with @NABARDOnline, the Farmers' Training and Common Facility Centre (CFC) serves as a hub for modern fruit processing and marketing."

The centre will play a crucial role in helping local farmers increase the value of their produce. Sitharaman stated that the initiative is designed to establish a sustainable, market-driven ecosystem for fruit-based enterprises. "In the long run, this initiative aims to build a sustainable, market-driven ecosystem for fruit-based enterprises, empowering farmers and strengthening rural livelihoods," the statement added.

Koppal district is known for its mango, guava, and papaya cultivation. The project focuses on training SHGs and farmers through FPOs to improve value addition for these fruits. The initiative will support the production of mango juice, pulp, and dry powder, as well as papaya and guava juice and pulp. These efforts are expected to extend the shelf life of the produce, add market value, and create sustainable income opportunities for local entrepreneurs and rural communities.

"We are trying to add value to the cultivation and trade of the harvest. Koppal district in northern Karnataka is blessed with rich agricultural diversity, contributing around 10% of the state's paddy production. Its fertile fields yield a variety of fruits such as mango, guava, grapes, pomegranate, papaya and figs. The farmers of Koppal have nurtured this agricultural legacy for generations, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure they receive fair value for their produce," Sitharaman said in her speech.

By strengthening processing facilities and improving access to markets, the project aims to ensure better prices for farmers while reducing post-harvest losses that often impact small producers. The Common Facility Centre will also act as a space for hands-on learning and collaboration between farmers and agribusiness experts.

During her visit, Sitharaman interacted with members of Farmer Producer Organisations and Self-Help Groups who had set up stalls displaying locally processed products. She also flagged off the first consignment of products made at the newly inaugurated facility. (ANI)

