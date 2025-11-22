FM meets infra, energy experts on FY27 Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met experts from infrastructure and energy sectors to elicit their views on the forthcoming Budget for FY27.

Those present at the meeting included Afcons managing director S Paramasivan, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital director Manish Tripathi, GMR Group deputy managing director K Narayanarao, JM BAXI Group director Sandeep Wadhwa and Infravision Foundation CEO Jagan Shah. Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on February 1. She will present it against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and steep US tariffs.

