FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates 'Corporate Bhavan' in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the 'Corporate Bhavan' in New Town, Kolkata on Thursday.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a release that this new facility will house the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' different offices, including the Regional Directorate (East), Registrar of Companies, Official Liquidator, SFIO, NCLT (Kolkata Bench), and IBBI, under one roof.

Speaking on the Occasion, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that Corporate Bhawan will become a true single-window interface for companies, insolvency professionals, auditors, startups, and investors seeking timely corporate regulatory services.

Sitharaman added that consolidating services at the Corporate Bhawan will significantly cut costs, accelerate the approval process, and improve operational efficiency, which will help enhance the Ease of Doing Business.

Addressing officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that our regulatory frameworks must safeguard good governance, enable enterprise, encourage formalisation, and build trust in our systems.

Union Minister Sitharaman said that the first-ever 'Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre' is also located in the Corporate Bhavan, Kolkata. She said it will help aspiring Interns obtain information and address issues related to their applications.

The seven-storey building has a built-up area of about 13,239 square meters, and the total project cost was around Rs 150.43 crores.

It is designed with a focus on energy efficiency, waste recycling, smart parking, and the well-being of its occupants. The building ensures proper indoor air quality and is equipped with CO2 sensors in the AHU.

The event celebrated the launch of the first-ever 'Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Facilitation Centre' on the 7th floor of the Corporate Bhawan.

The MCA CII PMIS Centre, a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to connect eligible youth (aged 21-24) with internship opportunities offered by participating companies.

Through a dedicated three-member team, the centre will focus on identifying eligible candidates who are not in full-time education or employment, providing comprehensive guidance, and facilitating their registration and application in the PM Internship Scheme, the Ministry added in the statement. (ANI)

