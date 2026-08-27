FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches Canadian investors for long-term collaboration across key sectors

Tornoto [Canada], August 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged leading Canadian institutional investors and businesses to deepen their long-term collaboration with India, during a series of meetings in Toronto.

Advertisement

Sitharaman met senior executives from Sun Life Financial, Canaccord Genuity, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), OMERS and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), pitching investment opportunities across sectors including insurance, infrastructure, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, real estate, critical minerals and technology.

Advertisement

During her meeting with Sun Life Financial President and CEO Kevin D. Strain, the Finance Minister highlighted India's macroeconomic stability, expanding market and development of digital and physical infrastructure. She also "highlighted the liberalisation of the insurance sector, including increase in FDI limit from 74% to 100%, and the vision of "Insurance for All by 2047," Ministry of Finance said in a social media post.

Advertisement

As per the Ministry, the discussions also covered opportunities for Sun Life to deepen its presence in "insurance, asset management, alternatives and infrastructure, including through GIFT IFSC, and greater participation by Canadian institutional investors in India's growth story."

In a meeting with Canaccord Genuity CEO Dan Daviau and Vice Chair Rod Phillips, discussions focused on helping Indian companies access global capital, expand overseas and pursue technology and business acquisitions. Critical minerals, mining, technology, sustainability and India's potential as a global business hub were also discussed.

Advertisement

"The Finance Minister highlighted India's large and growing domestic market, deepening capital markets, macroeconomic resilience and ongoing reforms to improve investor protection, ease of doing business and dispute resolution," the Ministry noted.

With CPPIB CEO John Graham, Sitharaman discussed expanding institutional investment across transmission, renewable energy, roads, ports, urban infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data centres. FM also discussed "new opportunities through GIFT IFSC for private credit and international financial services."

Sitharaman separately encouraged OMERS CEO Blake Hutcheson to deepen the pension fund's investments in India across transportation, transmission, renewable energy, logistics, urban infrastructure and real estate.

"The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen OMERS' presence in India and broaden its engagement beyond its existing infrastructure and real estate investments," the Ministry said.

With OTPP CEO Jo Taylor, discussions centred on expanding "infrastructure investments through partnerships and co-investment in areas such as transmission, transport, urban infrastructure and renewable energy."

Sitharaman also participated in a business roundtable with senior executives from Canadian companies across clean technology, critical minerals, energy, automotive, aerospace, AI, biotechnology, asset management and other sectors, with discussions focused on strengthening India-Canada investment and business ties.

If we look at the trade data, the two-way merchandise trade between Canada and India reached CAD 10.9 billion in 2025, including CAD 3.9 billion in Canadian exports and CAD 7 billion in imports from India, as per data shared by the Government of Canada. Further, Canada's services exports to India stood at CAD 15.6 billion in 2024, up 16.3 per cent from the previous year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)