FM nudges public banks to enhance credit growth, profit

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked public sector banks (PSBs) to take advantage of RBI’s jumbo 50 basis points rate cut to increase lending toward productive sectors of the economy.
During a review of PSBs, Sitharaman asked their chiefs to maintain profitability momentum in FY26, sources said. Cumulative profit of 12 PSBs rose to record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY25, registering a growth of 26 per cent over the previous year.
