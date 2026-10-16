FM Sitharaman discusses investment opportunities in energy storage, logistics with Curaçao counterpart

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Curaçao Finance Minister Charles Cooper in Bangkok to discuss investment opportunities for Indian companies in energy storage, logistics infrastructure and financial services, alongside potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals and education.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, according to a post by the Ministry of Finance on X.

Advertisement

During the discussions, Cooper highlighted opportunities for Indian companies in Curaçao's energy storage and logistics infrastructure, including its hydrocarbon storage capacity, deep-sea harbour and ship repair facilities. He also outlined opportunities in the island's financial services sector and highlighted the stability offered by the legal framework of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Sitharaman welcomed the interest expressed by the Curaçao side and said the investment opportunities would be conveyed to the Indian companies concerned, the ministry said.

The discussions also covered cooperation in health and education, with a focus on the supply of generic medicines from India and potential partnerships between universities in the two countries.

Advertisement

Sitharaman invited Curaçao to share its requirements for generic medicines, which could subsequently be taken up with the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The discussions could open avenues for greater engagement between Indian pharmaceutical companies and the island, particularly in meeting its requirements for affordable medicines.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) to promote investment between the two sides. The ministry said both sides noted that such agreements would be concluded through the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The discussions come as India seeks to expand economic engagement with international partners across sectors, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

In a separate aspect of the meeting, the Curaçao side informed Sitharaman that a roundabout had been named after Mahatma Gandhi at the request of the Indian community and that a statue would be unveiled there shortly. The Finance Minister appreciated the gesture.

Both sides agreed to follow up on the discussions and acknowledged the potential to deepen India-Curaçao economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The meeting focused on identifying areas of mutual interest, with investment opportunities in energy storage and logistics, access to Indian generic medicines and university partnerships emerging as key areas for further engagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)