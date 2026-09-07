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Home / Business / FM Sitharaman meets IMF Deputy MD Clarke, discusses India’s economic outlook

FM Sitharaman meets IMF Deputy MD Clarke, discusses India’s economic outlook

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:55 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman shakes hands with Nigel Clarke, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Image credit/PTI
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Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Nigel Clarke, Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), with both parties emphasising the importance of increased India-IMF cooperation in order to boost global economic resilience and macroeconomic cooperation.

“Both the leaders discussed India-IMF relations, with appreciation for India’s role in supporting IMF South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Center (SARTTAC),” Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

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They emphasised the importance of continued India-IMF engagement in strengthening macroeconomic cooperation, supporting sound policies and contributing to greater regional and global economic resilience.

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Furthermore, they also discussed the outlook for India and the global economy, including India’s evolving growth trajectory and the implications of ongoing shifts in the global economic environment, including India’s trade agenda and developments in the global trading system including recently concluded bilateral trade agreements.

Clarke acknowledged India’s economic performance, resilience and growth track record in the current global scenario, and Government of India’s efforts for fiscal consolidation and support measures in the aftermath of the West Asian crisis.

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