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Home / Business / FM Sitharaman meets UK Chancellor in Bangkok, 14th India-UK Financial Dialogue set for December 2026

FM Sitharaman meets UK Chancellor in Bangkok, 14th India-UK Financial Dialogue set for December 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:31 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey in Bangkok, where both sides looked forward to the upcoming 14th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) featuring proposed collaboration across critical minerals, green technology, and city-region partnerships.

The high-level bilateral interaction took place on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, which are underway in the Thai capital.

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According to the Ministry of Finance on X, the discussion focused on bilateral financial mechanisms and strategic economic initiatives between the two countries.

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“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met Rt. Hon. Mr. @JohnHealey_MP, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, on the sidelines of the #AnnualMeetings in Thailand, in Bangkok, today. They discussed the successful conclusion of the 4th India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue, FinTech meetings and associated IUKFP meetings, building on the outcomes of the last Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD),” the Ministry said on X.

During the meeting, the discussions shifted toward future engagements scheduled for later this year.

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“FM Smt. @nsitharaman informed Rt. Hon. Mr. @JohnHealey_MP that India looks forward to the 14th EFD with proposed collaboration in critical minerals, Green Tech and city-region partnerships.”

The Ministry’s post confirmed the timeline of the 14th Economic and Financial Dialogue.

“Both the sides affirmed the next EFD to be held in December 2026.”

Addressing broader multilateral and bilateral interests, the Ministry stated that “FM Smt. @nsitharaman reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with the UK towards shared priorities and a constructive, inclusive G20 process.”

Sitharaman is currently in Bangkok on an official five-day tour to participate in the annual meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions.

The Ministry of Finance stated that these official engagements span October 14 through October 18, featuring high-level discussions alongside meetings of the G20 and G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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