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Home / Business / FM Sitharaman, Scotland First Minister discuss cooperation in financial services, renewable energy

FM Sitharaman, Scotland First Minister discuss cooperation in financial services, renewable energy

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ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): India and Scotland discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in financial services, renewable energy, higher education and tourism during a meeting between Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Scotland First Minister John Swinney in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, with both leaders exploring avenues to expand cooperation across key sectors, according to a post shared by the Ministry of Finance on social media.

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The meeting comes amid opportunities for India and Scotland to deepen engagement in financial services, clean energy and education, while strengthening people-to-people ties through tourism.

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According to the ministry, Sitharaman and Swinney discussed cooperation in the financial services sector, including opportunities for greater engagement between the two sides. The sector remains one of the key areas identified during the meeting for potential collaboration.

Renewable energy was another major area of discussion, reflecting shared opportunities for cooperation in clean energy development and the broader energy transition. The two leaders also discussed the establishment of higher educational institutions, pointing to the scope for strengthening academic engagement and educational collaboration.

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Enhancing bilateral tourism was also part of the discussions, with both sides considering opportunities to build stronger links through travel and people-to-people exchanges.

The Ministry of Finance announced the meeting in a post on its official X account, stating that the two leaders had discussed “areas of mutual interest and opportunities for strengthening cooperation” across the identified sectors.

Sitharaman, who holds the portfolio of Finance and Corporate Affairs, met Swinney during his visit to New Delhi. Swinney is the First Minister of Scotland, the head of the Scottish Government.

The meeting highlighted a broad agenda for potential India-Scotland engagement, spanning financial services, renewable energy, higher education and tourism. These areas offer avenues for further dialogue between the two sides, particularly in sectors linked to investment, sustainable development and educational exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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