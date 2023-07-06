FM to review PSBs’ performance today

New Delhi, July 5
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday amid a much improved economic performance. This will be her first review meeting after the 2022-23 financial results, which showed a combined profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore by the PSBs. This was a turnaround from net losses of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18. Besides, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio for banks fell to a 10-year low of 3.9% as of March 2023 which may improve to 3.6%.
