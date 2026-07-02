FMCG raw material pressures intensified 13.2% YoY May amid weaker rupee and global commodity spikes: Yes Securities

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Internal Consumer Staples The RM Inflation Index of Yes Securities saw a sharp inflation in April '26 & May '26 of Rs 9.7 per cent & 13.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively. On a MoM basis, the index was up 2.3 per cent in May '26 after a sharp move of 6.3 per cent in April '26.

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According to a Yes Securities report, these findings, based on WPI data till May 2026, track the direction of key fast-moving consumer goods commodity prices at a basket level and highlight a building inflationary environment for the consumer staples raw material basket.

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The escalating price pressures stem primarily from major commodities like crude oil and edible oils, which face distinct global supply factors. A weaker domestic currency further compounds these pressures.

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According to the report, "The Brent crude index is up a sharp 58.0 per cent/32.3 per cent YoY/QoQ (down 16.1 per cent MoM), directly pressuring packaging and logistics costs across the basket, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East during 1Q and concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz."

The report noted that crude remains the single most inflationary line item. It impacts nearly every consumer goods firm due to universal packaging exposure. While crude prices corrected sharply in June following a ceasefire, related items like India's WPI Alkyl Benzene rose 12.4 per cent YoY.

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Edible oils also mirror this inflationary trend. Malaysian Palm Oil prices increased 11.1 per cent YoY and 8.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The report highlighted that "Indonesia's B50 biodiesel programme and strength in soybean oil continue to support palm oil prices, although improving supply conditions have limited further upside." Palm oil remains a key monitorable as Indonesia implements B50 biodiesel blending from July 2026.

Simultaneously, Soyabean Refined Mumbai prices went up 20.7 per cent YoY. Other agri-inputs show mixed movements, with average WPI tea prices up 3.8 per cent YoY amid weather-related supply constraints, while dairy remains mildly inflationary, with India's WPI Milk Index up 2.5 per cent YoY.

Conversely, Copra prices dropped 25.8 per cent YoY, and Cocoa prices moderated 54.9 per cent YoY on an improving supply outlook.

Currency fluctuations exacerbate these commodity spikes for domestic manufacturers. The average USD/INR rate increased by 10.7 per cent YoY and hovered just below Rs 95.

The report explained that "Weak currency means all imported raw materials (palm oil, crude derivatives, and speciality chemicals) face a double hit -- global price inflation plus rupee weakness." (ANI)

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