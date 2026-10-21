FMCG veteran Suresh Ramachandran launches My Way Is the SURE Way, a practical playbook for scaling consumer businesses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: FMCG Industry veteran, Suresh Ramachandran today launched his first book, My Way Is the SURE Way: A Practitioner’s GTM Playbook for FMCG Founders & Leadership Teams, drawing on three decades of FMCG experience, field observations and distributor interactions to offer a structured approach to go-to-market (GTM) strategy. The book is aimed particularly at founders and sales leaders of businesses in the ₹100- 400 crore range, where the strategies that drive early growth may need to evolve to support the next stage of expansion.

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As Indian FMCG businesses navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace, scaling requires more than greater sales effort. It calls for sharper market prioritisation, a deeper understanding of consumers and channels, effective distribution and disciplined execution.

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At the heart of the book is the SURE framework , a four-part approach to sustainable growth: Segment, which focuses on identifying and prioritising the right markets, customers and growth opportunities; Understand, which emphasises developing a deeper understanding of consumers, channels and marketplace realities; Reach, which focuses on building the right route to market to connect products with their intended customers; and Execute, which translates strategy into consistent, disciplined action on the ground.

Together, these four disciplines in the right sequence provide a structured approach to go-to-market planning and execution, helping business leaders examine where their growth strategies may be falling short and where a more focused approach could deliver better results.

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Commenting on the thinking behind the book, Suresh Ramachandran, author of My Way Is the SURE Way, said:

“Over the years, I’ve seen businesses work harder and harder to solve growth problems without always stepping back to ask whether they’re solving the right problem in the first place. A drop in sales productivity or a distribution gap is a symptom; the real work is to understand what’s causing it and what needs to change.

“That’s what led me to put together the SURE framework. The book draws on field observations, distributor interactions, market visits and on-ground sales realities to help FMCG founders, business owners, sales and distribution leaders, and marketing professionals strengthen their go-to-market strategies.

My Way Is the SURE Way addresses practical questions through a practitioner’s lens. Its central premise is that sustainable growth is not achieved through effort alone; it requires a clear framework that connects market understanding with focused reach and effective execution.”

Book availability:My Way Is the SURE Way is out now and will be available to purchase through all major platforms.

Amazon:- https://link.amazon/B0eUKWD2p

Flipkart:- https://www.flipkart.com/product/p/itme?pid=9789358961119

Play Store:- https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=1-MaEgAAQBAJ

Apple:- https://books.apple.com/us/book/my-way-is-the-sure-way/id6822727433

Barnesandnoble:- https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/my-way-is-the-sure-way-suresh-ramachandran/1151675152?ean=2940197027597

Media Contact: shobhavasudevan@yahoo.com

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