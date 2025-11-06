DT
Home / Business / Focus Lighting and Fixtures Secures New LED Lighting Order Worth INR 2.89 Cr

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Secures New LED Lighting Order Worth INR 2.89 Cr

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE-FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, has received an order worth ₹2.89 Cr (exclusive of GST) from PSP Projects Limited.

Key Highlights of the Order

- Order Value: ₹2,88,93,175 (exclusive of GST)

- Client: PSP Projects Limited

- Scope: Manufacture, supply, and delivery of LED lighting and fixtures

- Purpose: To cater to lighting needs in PSP Projects' developments

The order from PSP Projects Limited adds to the company's growing portfolio of institutional clients and will support steady revenue flow in the near term. It also reflects the company's consistent engagement with reputed infrastructure players, strengthening its position in the project-based lighting segment. Looking ahead, the company aims to build on this momentum by executing orders efficiently and expanding its presence across key sectors. The company remains committed to product quality, timely delivery, and sustainable growth through continued participation in large-scale lighting projects.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "Our collaboration with PSP Projects Limited is an encouraging development for us. The order will contribute positively to our business performance and reflects the growing confidence of clients in our lighting solutions. It also opens up further opportunities for us to work with reputed players in future projects. We remain focused on timely execution, consistent quality, and expanding our reach across upcoming projects. With a healthy order pipeline and rising demand for efficient lighting systems, we are confident of maintaining steady growth in the coming quarters."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

