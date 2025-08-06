Focus Lighting & Fixtures Delivers INR 42 Cr Consolidated Total Income in Q1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited.(NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated - Other Key Highlights

- Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

- Retail Lighting: ₹ 28.30 Cr

- Home Lighting: ₹ 8.08 Cr

- Infrastructure: ₹ 4.87 Cr

- Railways: ₹ 0.19 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are pleased with the progress made during the quarter, the recent project wins from reputed clients and the addition of a key government empanelment reflect our continued focus on quality, reliability, and customer-centric solutions. The completion of our stake acquisition in Xandos Lighting marks a strategic step forward in strengthening our design-led lighting capabilities.

The lighting industry is evolving rapidly, with growing emphasis on energy-efficient solutions and the integration of smart technologies. In India, rising urbanization and infrastructure development are driving increased adoption of LED lighting, creating a favorable environment for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our offerings, leveraging industry trends, and deepening our presence across both institutional and infrastructure segments. Our long-term focus is on delivering innovative lighting solutions that align with market needs and support our growth journey."

