Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures Prestigious Contracts Worth Rs9 Cr

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited has secured three major orders worth Rs9.11 Cr from esteemed clients. These contracts reinforce the Company's strong market position in the commercial lighting sector, with project timelines ranging from six months to two years.

Key Highlights of Recently Secured Contracts

Advertisement

Marwadi Educare Foundation

- Order Value: Rs1.27 Cr

Advertisement

-Nature: Commercial Order

-Scope: Manufacture, supply, and delivery of indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures.

- Execution Timeline: To be completed within six months.

Avid AV Technologies Private Limited

- Order Value: Rs5.71 Cr

- Nature: Commercial Order

-Scope: Manufacture, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures.

- Execution Timeline: To be completed within one year.

Lightalive Solutions Private Limited

-Order Value: Rs2.13 Cr

- Nature: Commercial Order

- Scope: Manufacture, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures.

- Execution Timeline: To be completed within two years.

The Company has commenced the financial year 2025-26 on a strong note by securing significant orders in the lighting industry, reflecting its market presence and operational strength. The Company continues to focus on expanding its market reach, optimizing production capabilities, and delivering innovative lighting solutions. With a strategic focus on technological advancements, enhanced production efficiencies, and market expansion, the company remains committed to driving sustainable growth.

Commenting on the this, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are pleased to begin the new financial year with these significant contract wins, further reinforcing our presence in the lighting solutions industry. Securing orders from esteemed clients across diverse segments highlights the trust and confidence they place in our expertise and product quality. These projects not only strengthen our order book but also align with our strategic vision of expanding our footprint in commercial lighting.

As we move forward, our focus remains on delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions while maintaining operational excellence and timely execution. We are optimistic about the growth trajectory ahead and remain committed to long-term growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)