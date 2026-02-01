DT
Focusing the research on our country, we can make critical infrastructure safe: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry

Focusing the research on our country, we can make critical infrastructure safe: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry

ANI
Updated At : 12:41 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Jay Chaudhry, CEO and Chairman of Zscaler, has said that AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre - India, whose launch was announced on Friday in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, aims to secure the critical infrastructure of India.

Zscaler, Inc. in partnership with Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), one of India's largest telecommunication service providers, announced the launch of the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre - India.

Speaking with ANI on the launch, Chaudhry said, "Through this centre, we will focus more on research, and develop innovative tools so that we can secure the critical infrastructure of our country."

"Adversaries are there in any infrastructure. Suppose someone closes its bank due to a cyberattack. We want to do a research where we can identify such attack threats in advance and protect our country from any malware. We are confident that through this research, we will be able to make India's critical infrastructure safe," he added.

He said India is building digital systems at an unmatched population scale.

"You cannot secure this level of ambition with legacy firewalls and VPNs that were never designed for a hyper-connected world. It demands a modern Zero Trust architecture that is secure-by-design," he said.

"With the AI & Cyber Threat Research Center - India, we will bring the full power of the world's largest security cloud to protect the country's public and private sectors. By combining actionable intelligence from over 500 billion daily transactions with local expertise, we aren't just building readiness; we are empowering a new generation of defenders to stay ahead of the adversary," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

